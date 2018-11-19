PRIDE Flag Football

Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group

HCPD Officer Jose Marichal is playing his second year in the flag football game. The Howard County Police (HCPD) and NAACP Howard County MD held their second annual Thanksgiving flag football game on Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Oakland Mills High School, with the Howard Community College (HCC) Silas Craft Collegians and Howard P.R.I.D.E.