Howard synagogue to host vigil commemorating San Diego shooting

The Jewish Federation of Howard County, the Howard County Board of Rabbis and the Yom HaShoah committee will host an interfaith event Wednesday that explores anti-Semitic propaganda in the past and present.

The event will also commemorate Saturday’s San Diego synagogue shooting that occurred on the Sabbath and the last day of Passover. The alleged gunman is said to have yelled anti-Semitic slurs before shooting and killing a 60-year-old woman and injuring three people, according to news reports.

The memorial coincides with the pre-planned Holocaust Remembrance Day service in which organizers anticipate more than 100 in attendance.

An hour before the event, a traveling exhibit from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will be on display. The exhibit “examines how the Nazis used propaganda to win broad voter support in Germany’s young democracy after World War I, implement radical programs under the party’s dictatorship in the 1930s, and justify war and mass murder,” according to the museum’s website.

The keynote address will be given by Edwin Black, author of more than 10 books that explore various topics including anti-Semitism and the Holocaust.

His speech will begin at 7 p.m. at Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane in Columbia. The exhibit will be available for viewing beginning at 6 p.m.

