Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Tony Eaton, of Laurel, with his wife Viola and daughter Belle, 14-months old, look at exhibits in the nature center that contain hidden easter eggs. The Spring Eggstravaganza for Tots at the Robinson Nature Center on April 2, 2017, featured self-guided family activities including spring themed crafts, an egg hunt, and bunny rabbits brought from the non-profit Friends of Rabbits.