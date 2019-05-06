Howard police identify victim in Columbia homicide, offer $5,000 reward

In the second reported homicide in less than two months, Howard County police have identified the woman who was found dead and a man who was suffering from “undetermined significant injures” at an apartment in Columbia on Sunday evening.

Amanda Nicole Harris, 36, of Columbia, was pronounced dead in the 8800 block of Spiral Cut, Howard police announced Monday morning. William James Webb, 32, also of Columbia, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Harris’ and Webb’s injuries were a result of blunt force trauma, police said.

Police were dispatched to the apartment around 5:45 p.m. Sunday after family members asked for a welfare check at the residence. Police found the apartment secured when they arrived.

There is no additional information at this time, and police have not determined a motive.

Police are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information regarding the homicide and assault.

Last month, police arrested two men in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronald Carolina Jr. He was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside of Kahler Hall in the Harper’s Choice Village Center on March 28. Carolina was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Police have said they believe the shooting was drug-related.

Sunday’s homicide was the second in Howard for 2019 so far, surpassing last year’s single homicide in the county, according to police data. Howard police reported six homicides each in 2017 and 2016.

Both 2019 homicides were reported in Columbia.

Howard investigators are looking to talk to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of Sunday’s homicide during the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone with information can contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. CAPTION Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018. Inaugural address of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball at Howard High School on Monday, December 3, 2018.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera