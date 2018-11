Jen Rynda / BSMG

Originally from Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood Lori Cohen, left, of Elkridge and her niece Wendy Cohen, center, of Baltimore hold hands during the vigil at Beth Shalom Congregation on Monday, October 29, 2018. Vigil of mourning and unity to remember those who were shot at Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh during Sabbath services this past Saturday