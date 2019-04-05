Howard County police arrest two men in Columbia fatal shooting

Howard County police have arrested two men in the fatal shooting of Ronald Carolina Jr. in Columbia’s Harper’s Choice Village Center on March 28.

Daniel Keantay Owens, 24, of Cedar Lane in Columbia and Antonio Donte Bardney, 18, of Rivendell Lane in Columbia were arrested Thursday, according to a news release. They are being charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and related charges, police said.

Owens was arrested Thursday morning and Bardney Thursday evening. They are still in the process of being booked, police said.

At about 5:20 p.m. on March 28, police responded to the 5400 block of Old Tucker Row outside of Kahler Hall for a report of a subject shot. Carolina, 27, of Columbia, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told investigators they saw two men approach Carolina and then run away after hearing two or three gunshots, police said.

He was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A reward of up to $5,000 is still being offered for any information related to this incident. Contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.