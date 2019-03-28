27-year-old man killed in shooting in village center in Columbia on Thursday

Howard County police are searching for suspects in a fatal shooting after a 27-year-old man died after being found shot near a shopping center in Columbia on Thursday.

The department wrote in a news release that officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 5400 block of Old Tucker Row at 5:21 p.m.

Officers found the unidentified man shot outside Kahler Hall in the Harper’s Choice Village Center, which houses stores and businesses.

He was taken to Howard County General Hospital, less than a mile away, where he was pronounced dead, police wrote.

Witnesses saw two men approach the man and then run away after hearing two or three gunshots, the department wrote.

Police believe the shooting might be drug-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.