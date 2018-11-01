At this Woodbine woodworking studio, local trees become rustic furniture

After more than 30 years as a custom handyman, Steve Benedik decided to flex his creative muscles and venture into the world of wood furniture design.

Three years later, the 55-year-old Woodbine resident’s Tree Talk Studio offers an array of high-end pieces made from locally sourced woods such as cherry, black walnut, ash, maple and oak. He sells furniture online and at his appointment-only showrooms in Woodbine and Brookeville.

The rustic pieces range in price from $400 for benches to $10,000 for tables. Also check out his line of rot-resistant wooden outdoor furniture.

“I just love all of the natural resources we have,” says the Washington, D.C. native who moved to Woodbine in 1988. “The tree species is incredibly diverse here.”