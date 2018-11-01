13 things to do in Howard County in November

From animal encounters to holiday lights displays, here are 13 things to do in Howard County this month.

Things That Are Round

Nov. 1-18 This dark comedy, getting its world premiere from Rep Stage, is described as a mashup between “Thelma and Louise” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.” Times Vary. Studio Theatre, Horowitz Center at Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $10-$40. 443-518-1500 or howardcc.edu.

Howard County Crafts Spectacular

Nov. 2-4 Join a three-day holiday shopping spectacular featuring more than 270 handmade arts and crafts vendors selling their goods. 9 a.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. $5-$7. 301-271-4432 or atozcrafts.net.

The Art of Abstraction

Nov. 3-24 Exhibition includes the visual language of color, form, line and shape to create abstract art compositions. 9:30 a.m. Columbia Art Center, 6100 Foreland Garth, Columbia. Free. 410-730-0075 or columbiaassociation.org.

Ellicott City Ballerina Project calendar reveal

Nov. 4 Historic Ellicott City’s Ballet Conservatoire XIV will unveils its calendar of ballerinas posing among the district’s damaged buildings and streets. Funds raised will be donated to the Ellicott City Partnership, and refreshments will be provided by historic district businesses. 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Ballet Conservatoire XIV, 8390 Main St., second floor, Ellicott City.

‘The Little Mermaid’

Nov. 9-Jan. 13 Based on the classic animated film with music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, this production includes family-favorite tunes like “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $47.50-$64.50. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.

Tot Swap

Nov. 8-12 Shop for gently used maternity and kids’ clothes, shoes, books, toys and other children’s items in this massive consignment sale. $7 for VIP pre-sale at 6 p.m. Nov. 8. Public sales times vary. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. totswap.net/shop/howard-county-sale.

Pop-Up Art Show by Taurean Washington

Nov. 10 This one-day-only art show features the work of Columbia resident Taurean Washington, a series of acrylic paintings billed as an interpretation of Kendrick Lamar’s album “To Pimp a Butterfly.” 2 p.m. The Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 South Carroll St., Frederick. Free. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival

Nov. 10-11 The festival includes live animals, demos seminars, and fibers and yarns from alpaca, angora rabbit, mohair, wool and all blends in between. 9 a.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. Free. marylandalpacas.org.

Howard County Veterans’ Day Parade

Nov. 11 The parade, featuring marching bands, military units and lots of hometown heroes, steps off at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, will travel along Little Patuxent Parkway and will end at Lake Kittamaqundi. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. 443-668-1037 or howardcountyveterans.org/parade.

Nov. 11 Columbia Jazz Band Veterans Day Concert

Dubbed “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy — The Songs of World War II,” the concert features the 23-piece Columbia Jazz Band along with photos and vintage newsreel footage projected above the band. There will be cabaret- and theater-style seating available, plus beer, wine and snacks available for purchase. 3 p.m. Slayton House, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia. $10-$20. 410-465-8777 or thejazzband.com.

Run Through the Grapevine 8K

Nov. 11 Join a cross country trail race through the scenic grounds of Linganore winery. Includes a wine tasting and commemorative wine glass. 11 a.m. Linganore Winecellars, 13601 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy. $35-$50. striders.net.

Ellicott City Y Turkey Trot

Nov. 22 During this Thanksgiving tradition, businesses, dogs, families and friends come together for a 5K fundraiser benefiting Central Maryland families living in poverty. 8:30 a.m. Long Gate Shopping Center, 4390 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City. $5-$45. ymdturkeytrot.org.

Symphony of Lights

Nov. 22 – Dec. 30 This Howard County holiday tradition features a drive-through display of more than 100 larger-than-life animated and stationary light creations, made up of approximately 300,000 bulbs. 6 p.m. Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $25. 410-740-7570 or hcgh.org/symphonyoflights.