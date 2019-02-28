Recreation and sports in Howard County

Whether you are always on the go or just looking to kick back and relax, you’ll find an activity that fits your interests — from hiking and biking to bird-watching and golf.

PRACTICE YOUR SWING

The county offers a range of options for youth and adults looking to improve their arms — golf, baseball and volleyball included — whether it’s to prepare for an upcoming sport season or just to have a few laughs.

Tennis buffs can practice their swings at the Columbia Association’s three outdoor tennis clubs and 10 indoor tennis courts (ColumbiaAssociation.org/tennis), or at one of numerous courts at the county’s parks or private tennis facilities.

Other sports facilities include:

Columbia SportsPark and SkatePark

Miniature golf, batting cages, in-line skating, skateboarding

410-715-3054, columbiasportspark.org

Extra Innings Elkridge

Batting cages

410-540-9399, extrainnings-elkridge.com

Maryland Juniors Sports Center

Basketball, volleyball, soccer and batting cage.

301-490-6802, mdjrssportscenter.com

Rocky Gorge Golf Fairway

Practice range, batting cages, mini-golf

301-725-0888, rockygorgegolf.com

Soccer Dome 1

Indoor turf fields

443-755-0014, soccerdome.com

Volleyball House and Indoor Soccer Arena

410-579-1007, vbhouse.com

CYCLING AND RUNNING

Bicycling clubs and events abound, giving residents the chance to pull the bike out of the garage. The Howard County Cycling Club organizes weekly road rides, and the Princeton Sports and Race Pace bicycle shops also organize group rides.

For runners of all ages, the Howard County Striders organize weekly races of 1 mile to 15 kilometers. The group’s Women’s Distance Festival, celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer, is one of the nation’s largest women-only races. This year, the Downtown Columbia Partnership and Rip It Events are partnering to host the annual Clyde’s American 10K race in the spring. Speciality shop Charm City Run offers weekly pub runs. And, for fitness-oriented moms, Fit4Mom offers workouts incorporating strollers into activities.

Cycle2Health (sponsored by county’s Office on Aging and Independence)

howardcountymd.gov/c2h

Fit4Mom

443-718-9557, howardcounty.fit4mom.com

Howard County Cyclists

facebook.com/groups/HoCoCyclists

Howard County Striders

striders.net

Mid-Maryland Triathlon Club

midmdtriclub.org

MORE OUTDOOR SPORTS

For those who want to do more than walk, the county offers a few places for residents to roll or glide their way to fun.

Alpha Ridge Park in Marriottsville

Archery range and regulation-size outdoor hockey rink

410-313-4700, howardcountymd.gov/alpharidgepark

Columbia Ice Rink

Ice skating

410-730-0322, columbiaassociation.org/icerink

Columbia Skate Arena at Supreme Sports Club

Roller skating

410-381-5355, ColumbiaSkateArena.org

Laurel Roller Skating Rink

301-725-8070, laurelskatingcenter.com

North Laurel Community Center

Skate park

410-313-0390, howardcountymd.gov/nlcc

Rockburn Branch Skills Park

Mountain bike course

410-313-4455, howardcountymd.gov/RockburnBranchPark

Skate Spot at Centennial Park

Outdoor skate park located in the park’s North Area

410-313-7271, howardcountymd.gov/CentennialPark

South Branch Park

Outdoor skate park

410-313-4700, howardcountymd.gov/southbranchpark

GOLF CLUBS

Cattail Creek Country Club (private)

410-489-4653, cattailcreekcc.com

The Club at Turf Valley (private)

410-465-1500, turfvalley.com

Fairway Hills Golf Club

410-730-1112, fairwayhillsgolfclub.com

Hobbit’s Glen Golf Club (semi-private)

410-730-5980, hobbitsglengolfclub.com

The Timbers at Troy Golf Course

410-313-4653, timbersgolf.com

Waverly Woods Golf Club

410-313-9182, waverlywoods.com

Willow Springs Golf Course

410-442-7700, willowspringsgolfcourse.com

PRO TEAMS

Nearby Baltimore is home to the 2013 Super Bowl champion Ravens football team, and to baseball’s Orioles, who fielded a playoff team in 2016. Three nearby minor-league baseball squads — the Bowie Baysox, Frederick Keys and Aberdeen IronBirds — serve as farm teams for the Orioles.

Major Arena Soccer League’s Baltimore Blast and the Annapolis-based Chesapeake Bayhawks, a professional lacrosse team, also call the area home.

Washington boasts the 2015 NFC East champion Redskins (football), the 2016 and 2017 Metropolitan Division-winning Capitals (hockey), the Wizards and Mystics (basketball), D.C. United (outdoor soccer) and the 2017 National League East champion Nationals (baseball).

SCHOOL SPORTS

Among area colleges and universities, the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland are national powers in lacrosse, while Maryland and the U.S. Naval Academy play top-rated football schedules. Maryland also consistently hosts ranked men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Howard Community College fields teams at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III level in several sports.

Meanwhile, Howard County public high school teams often win state championships.

ACTIVE KIDS

Football, soccer, swimming — the area’s youth leagues encourage activity, competition and growing skills. Clubs and organizations throughout the county offer baseball, tennis, softball, basketball, gymnastics, wrestling, rugby, cross country, ice hockey, figure skating, track and field, volleyball, football, cheerleading and lacrosse.

Other youth organizations offer group fitness classes or gym facilities for kids.

Atholton Youth Recreation Association (baseball and softball)

877-297-2421, ayra.com

Clippers Swim Team

410-381-0020, clippersswim.org

Columbia Horse Center (riding lessons for children and adults, along with summer day camps and shows)

(301-776-5850, columbiahorsecenter.com )

Columbia Neighborhood Swim League

410-312-6332, ColumbiaAssociation.org/cnsl