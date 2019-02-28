The 2019 Guide to Howard County
A quick overview of Howard County
Set squarely between the nation’s capital and Baltimore, Howard County is a well-blended mix of the bucolic, the urban and the suburban. Spread out over 252 square miles are sights as diverse as a quaint historic district; high-tech research parks; a mall with more than 200 stores; parks with rivers...
50 places to take the kids in Howard County
The next time your children say they are bored, have a look around. Howard County is home to everything from trampoline parks to a motorcycle museum. In nice weather, farms and parks offer an excuse to get some fresh air. Here are 50 places to take the kids in 2019.
Howard County's 19 most anticipated events for 2019
Do you ever find yourself saying you have nowhere to go or nothing to do? Not this year. Whether you like the arts or something more active, Howard County will host a year full of events that are sure to get you out of the house. APRIL Daffodil Day On April 6, flex those green thumbs with a day...
Howard County restaurants at a glance: best places to eat, according to readers
Everyone has a spot where the food is on point, the service is superb and the ambience never fails to delight. More than 2,000 of you voted in Howard Magazine’s Best Restaurant readers’ poll, selecting your favorites in 45 categories. Below, we present the eateries that earned top votes, and we...
Howard County's arts scene
One area Howard County can certainly boast about is its vibrant arts scene, with an abundance of choices that include theater, music and dance companies, as well as free outdoor concerts at downtown Columbia’s Lakefront on Lake Kittamaqundi, Centennial Park and Columbia’s village centers. Performances...
Education and schools in Howard County
The Howard County Public School System includes 42 elementary schools; 20 middle schools; 12 high schools; one school for students with severe disabilities; one school for students with behavioral and emotional issues; and one school for students enrolled in technical and vocational programs. Total...
Health care in Howard County
As the population of Howard County has grown, so have the health care resources available to residents. Howard County General Hospital, the county’s only general hospital, has increased in size dramatically since it opened in 1973, adding space and services for inpatients and outpatients with 245...
Howard County's businesses and jobs
Location, quality of life and a pro-business environment are three of the reasons almost 10,000 companies call Howard County home, creating more than 157,000 jobs. According to the Howard County Economic Development Authority, this county is home to about 70 million square feet of office, industrial...
Howard County's government and elected officials
Howard County’s government operates a school system, a police department with nearly 500 sworn officers, a fire department, a water and sewer system, a landfill and six branch libraries that have the highest per-capita circulation rate in the state. The county raises money principally from property...
Howard County's communities, housing and transportation
Howard County has a distinct and thriving collection of communities, old and new, stable and growing. In Columbia, nearly a quarter of the land is preserved as open space. Woods, parkland, playgrounds and other public spaces are required by covenant to remain undeveloped. Elsewhere in the county,...