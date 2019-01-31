16 things to do in Howard County in February and March

Save the dates for these Howard County events in February and March.

Howard County Restaurant Weeks

Through Feb. 4 The biannual promotion returns with participating restaurants offering specially priced prix-fixe menus. Visit hocorestaurantweeks.com for a list of restaurants and menus.

‘Three Painters, One Passion’ art exhibit

Through Feb. 9 Katherine Farrell, Mary Jo Messenger and Lynda Mitic show their oils in the exhibit, “Three Painters, One Passion.” 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Bernice Kish Gallery at Slayton House, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia. Free. 410-730-3987 or wildelake.org.

HoCo Open 2019

Through Feb. 9 Features the work of local artists who live, study or work in Howard County. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-313-2787 or hocoarts.org.

‘Gypsy’

Through March 17 Musical tells the story of an ambitious stage mother pushing for her daughters’ success, while secretly longing for her own. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $47.50-$66. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.

‘Yeezus Taught Me’ art exhibition

Feb. 2 Visual artist Taurean Washington’s 10-piece art exhibition inspired by Kanye West’s “Yeezus” album. 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. The Slayton House, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia. Free. taureanwashington.com.

NAMIWalks Maryland Rock Painting Party

Feb. 5 Paint a rock, hide it and search for one in an outdoor treasure hunt to support mental health awareness. Includes door prizes, raffles and snacks. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Miller Branch Library and Historical Center, 9421 Frederick Road, Ellicott City. Free. namiwalks.org.

Evening of Irish Music and Poetry

Feb. 8 Features Irish writer Vona Groarke, book signings, a concert of Irish music and step dancing, raffles, scones and specialty drinks. 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Smith Theater, Horowitz Center, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia. $40. 443-518-4568 or howardcc.edu.

The Maestro’s Anniversary

Feb. 9 This performance by cellist Jason Love celebrates his 20th year with the Columbia Orchestra. Includes a performance by Guillaume Connesson, a rising star in classical music. 7:30 p.m. Jim Rouse Theatre, 5460 Trumpeter Road, Columbia. $10-$28. 410-465-8777 or columbiaorchestra.org.

Music and the Divine

Feb. 9 Presentation of classical music exploring the concept of the “divine.” Includes works by composers Bach, Bartok, Beethoven, Messiaen, Ives and Scriabin. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia. $20-$25. 410-381-0097 or uucolumbia.net.

Valentine’s Day Masquerade and Murder Mystery

Feb. 14 Trade clues and gather information to solve the mystery of the masked menace while dressed to the nines — evening wear and Venetian masks are encouraged. Features cocktails, coffee, dessert and hors d’oeuvres. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Historic Oakland, 5430 Vantage Point Road, Columbia. $45-$50. 410-730-4744 or columbiatowncenter.org.

Wedding Extravaganza

Feb. 22 Includes 80 wedding service exhibitors, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, an open wine and beer bar, and a runway fashion show. 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Turf Valley Resort, Ellicott City. $30-$40. 410-465-1500 or turfvalley.com.

An Otherworldly Evening in the Stacks

Feb. 23 This evening fundraiser for the library system features craft cocktails, dancing, a DJ and fine foods with an extraterrestrial theme. Come dressed in cocktail attire. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. East Columbia Branch Library, 6600 Cradlerock Way, Columbia. $150-$500. 410-313-7700 or hclibrary.org.

Afternoon English Tea

Feb. 23 Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea in the Belmont Manor House. Includes a bottomless pot of tea, a scone, tea savories and more. 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Belmont Manor and Historic Park, 6555 Belmont Woods Road, Elkridge. $35. 410-313-0200 or belmontmanormd.com.

RRCA Club Challenge

Feb. 24 Annual 10-mile race between all Road Runners Clubs of America in Maryland and Washington, D.C. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Howard Community College, 10600 Hickory Ridge Road, Columbia. $13. striders.net.

Columbia Pro Cantare concert

March 17 Features the work of three women composers — Clara Schumann, Fanny Mendelssohn and Lili Boulanger — who gained fame as children. 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3604 Chatham Road, Ellicott City. $10-$20. 410-799-9321 or procantare.org.

Celebration of the Arts Gala

March 23 Sample from local caterers and restaurants, bid on work by local artists and enjoy live musical performances in the Studio Theatre. Includes a live presentation of the annual Rising Star Performing Arts Competition in which emerging performance artists compete for a $5,000 cash prize. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Horowitz Center, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $50-$100. 410-313-2787 hocoarts.org.