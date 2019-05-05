Howard police investigating after woman found fatally shot, man injured in Columbia apartment

Howard County Police are investigating after finding a woman fatally shot and a man suffering from “undetermined significant injuries” in an apartment in Columbia Sunday night, according to a news release.

Police were dispatched to the 8800 block of Spiral Cut in Columbia around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call from concerned family members, according to the release.

There, they found the 36-year-old woman dead and the 42-year-old man with injuries. The man was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Police did not identify the names of the woman or the man.

The investigation is ongoing.