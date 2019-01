A Columbia man collapsed and died this week at the University of Maryland’s College Park campus, but campus police said no foul play is suspected.

Police said Michael Kofi Adu, 37, was on his way to an athletic event Sunday around 1 p.m. when he collapsed in the courtyard of the school’s physical sciences complex. Officers were called and attempted to resuscitate the man, who had no affiliation to the university.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik