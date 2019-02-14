Sykesville fire burns garage overnight, fire officials say

Howard County fire officials credited functioning fire alarms for safely alerting two Sykesville residents to a fire Thursday that consumed their home’s garage while they slept.

Fire officials responded Thursday around 1:40 a.m. to the 1400 block of Coventry Meadows Road to find a fire in the garage attached to a family home.

Crews had to remove a significant amount of material from the garage in order to extinguish the blaze, according to a news release from Howard County fire and rescue.

The fire did not extend into the living portion of the home thanks, in part, to the door between the house and the garage being closed, said Howard fire spokesman Brad Tanner.

One of the residents was evaluated for mild smoke inhalation, but refused treatment at the scene and was taken to an area hospital, Tanner said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed