Howard County police charge man with homicide, assault of Columbia couple in their home

Howard County police have charged a man with the homicide and assault of a couple in their Columbia home on May 5.

Police allege Wilson Orellana-Lemus, 22, of Tamebird Court in Columbia murdered Amanda Nicole Harris, 36, and assaulted William James Webb, 32, with a baseball bat after he entered their apartment in the 8800 block of Spiral Cut through an unsecured window. He stole Harris’ jewelry and a cellphone, according to police.

Police charged Orellana-Lemus with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, and home invasion and theft. Orellana-Lemus is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Police responded to the couple’s apartment after family members asked for a check on their welfare last Sunday and found a woman who had died and a man who was significantly injured.

Harris, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Webb, 42, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and remains in critical condition, police said Saturday afternoon.

Police said it does not appear the suspect knew either of the victims.

Harris’ death was the second in Howard for 2019 so far, surpassing last year’s single homicide in the county, according to police data. Howard police reported six homicides each in 2017 and 2016.

Last month, police arrested two men in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronald Carolina Jr. He was found outside of Kahler Hall in the Harper’s Choice Village Center on March 28 and was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital. Police have said they believe the shooting was drug-related.

A bond review for Orellana-Lemus is scheduled for Monday.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Jess Nocera contributed.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz