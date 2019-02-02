Pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit in an Elkridge Costco parking lot

A 31-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday after being hit by a truck in a Costco parking lot in Elkridge.

Howard County police say Chun Yuan Leon Cheng of Jessup is in critical condition at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after being struck around 2 p.m. crossing the grocery store parking lot in the 6600 block of Marie Curie Drive. Joseph Zowd of Jessup, 45, was driving the 2010 Ram 1500 that struck Cheng.

Zowd, who continued traveling in the parking lot before stopping, may have suffered a medical emergency prior to striking the pedestrian, police said. Zowd was transported to Howard County General Hospital for evaluation. A passenger in the Ram was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

CAPTION Members of the Baltimore Police Academy Class 18-02 graduated at Baltimore Police Headquarters on Friday, February 1. Members of the Baltimore Police Academy Class 18-02 graduated at Baltimore Police Headquarters on Friday, February 1. CAPTION The official who oversaw Baltimore’s dockless electric scooter pilot program and the shutdown of its bike share program has resigned. Matt Warfield announced his resignation before Monday’s rollout of a controversial draft bill to codify rules for scooters. The official who oversaw Baltimore’s dockless electric scooter pilot program and the shutdown of its bike share program has resigned. Matt Warfield announced his resignation before Monday’s rollout of a controversial draft bill to codify rules for scooters.

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger