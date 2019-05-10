Church says there is ongoing 'child-related' investigation at its Ellicott City preschool

Three staff members at the Glen Mar Early Learning Center in Ellicott City are “part of a ‘child-related’ police investigation,” according to a recent letter that the Glen Mar Church pastor sent to the congregation and to parents.

In the May 3 letter obtained by The Baltimore Sun, the Rev. Mandy Sayers said the three staff members, who were not identified in the document, were placed on administrative leave. One resigned, she wrote.

“It is our understanding that the investigation is still in process and we are cooperating fully with the authorities,” she wrote.

Sherry Llewellyn, a spokeswoman for the Howard County Police Department, confirmed there is an investigation related to the school but declined to provide details. She said no one has been charged.

The school is a nonprofit affiliate of Glen Mar United Methodist Church off New Cut Road near Montgomery Road. About 200 children, from infants to age 5, attend the center.

Sayers told The Sun that she did not know details of the investigation. In the letter, “I used the phrase ‘child-related’ because that’s what the police told us,” she said.

The pastor said the school learned of the investigation from police March 26, but that school and church leaders did not initially notify parents because “we did not want to interfere with the police investigation in any way.”

Sayers and other church officials said a “response team” from the Methodist church’s Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Conference is working with Glen Mar.

That team is organized and deployed to work with congregations facing difficult matters, said Melissa Lauber, a spokeswoman for the church’s Baltimore-Washington Conference in a statement to The Sun.

“The Response Team’s role is a pastoral one,” Lauber said. “It is deployed to support the school, church and community as that process unfolds, and for as long as may be needed.”

