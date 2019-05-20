Director out amid 'child-related' investigation at Glen Mar preschool in Ellicott City

The director of an Ellicott City preschool affiliated with the United Methodist Church has resigned amid an ongoing Howard County police investigation related to the school.

In a letter sent Friday to parents at Glen Mar Early Learning Center, the center’s board leaders said that director Lynda Celmer was no longer in her position.

“Early yesterday morning, Lynda disclosed that, contrary to prior assurances, she had not notified Howard County Child Protective Services or other law enforcement authorities last summer of a report she had received from parents of a child in the Ladybug class,” states the letter, signed by board chair Bruce Romenesko and vice chair Andrea Goodwin.

The letter does not detail the report that Celmer received but says that “conduct of the type reported to Lynda last summer is conduct that must immediately be reported to to the appropriate authorities.”

Celmer did not return multiple messages from The Baltimore Sun seeking comment since Friday.

The Ladybug class mentioned in the letter is mostly 4-year-olds, said the Rev. Erik Alsgaard, a spokesman for the Methodist Church’s Baltimore-Washington Conference. He said Celmer received the report in June 2018.

Celmer joined the preschool staff in 2010, according to the center’s website.

Earlier this month, the Rev. Mandy Sayers of Glen Mar Church told members and parents in a letter that three staff members at the preschool were “part of a ‘child-related’ police investigation.” Her letter did not identify the staff members. It said all were placed on administrative leave and one resigned.

Friday’s letter says that Celmer was placed on administrative leave Thursday. The center’s board of directors and other church leaders then determined that she could no longer serve as the preschool’s director. On Friday morning, a church pastor and the minister of operations met with Celmer to tell her that the board asked for her resignation, and she agreed to resign immediately, the letter states.

Howard County police have declined to provide details on what they are investigating. Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Friday that detectives are aware of Celmer’s resignation and their investigation is continuing.

Lizz Miller has been appointed acting interim director of the preschool.

