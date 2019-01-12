Howard Co. bus driver placed on leave for using 'inappropriate language' and 'unsafe driving,' principal says

A Howard County schools bus driver was placed on leave after allegedly using “inappropriate language” and driving in an unsafe manner, a school principal said.

Students from Burleigh Manor Middle School in Ellicott City reported concerns to the school officials, prompting an investigation into the driver, school Principal Mikaela Lidgard wrote in an email to parents this week. She did not identify the driver.

The “After School Activities Bus ride” left school as scheduled at 4:15 p.m. Thursday and then returned to school to drop students off, Lidgard said. School staff members and parents then helped get students home safely, she said.

“Care for our students, and their physical and mental safety, is our highest priority. We take these reports very seriously and are working collaboratively with the HCPSS Office of Transportation to thoroughly review this matter,” Lidgard said.

She asked for any student or parents with concerns to report them to school officials.

A Howard County schools spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Saturday morning.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5