Ellicott City, Western Maryland to get $4.5 million in federal funds for to repair flood-damaged roads

Maryland is slated to receive $4.5 million in federal funding to help repair roads damaged during floods in Ellicott City and Western Maryland last June.

U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin announced the money for the Maryland State Highway Administration on Wednesday. The funds, from the U.S. Department of Transportation, will help repair roads damaged during torrential rain in May and June in Ellicott City and Frederick and Washington counties, according to a statement from Van Hollen’s office.

Businesses along Ellicott City’s Main Street were destroyed in a flood for the second time in two years, and a man died in the floodwaters. And Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor declared a state of emergency after storms in May damaged roads and stranded a MARC train.

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for the flooding last year, laying the groundwork for federal assistance for the areas that were hardest hit.

“The flooding that ravaged Ellicott City and the surrounding area last spring was devastating for countless Maryland families and small businesses,” Cardin said in a statement. “These funds will help Frederick and Washington counties rebuild in the wake of that disaster, and come as a much-needed investment in all those who depend on our roads and highways to commute to work and school.”

Maryland has so far received $3.6 million for flooding that occurred between May 27 and June 14, 2018, plus $950,000 for flooding in Frederick and Washington Counties from May 15-19, 2018, according to a statement from Van Hollen.

“These investments will help our communities rebuild and ensure that our roads are up to the test the next time we face severe weather,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “I will continue working to modernize our infrastructure and to improve Maryland’s preparedness for severe weather.”

