Ellicott Mills Middle School student takes third place at National Geographic GeoBee

Eighth grader Rishi Kumar, a student at Ellicott Mills Middle School in Ellicott City, took third place in National Geographic’s GeoBee national competition Wednesday after competing in the final round in Washington D.C.

As the third place winner, Kumar will receive a $5,000 college scholarship and $1,000 in cash.

Fifty-four state-level winners from across the country competed by demonstrating their geographic knowledge and project-based skills, according to a press release from National Geographic.

More than two million students participated this year in the GeoBee, which begins at the school level, National Geographic said.

Kumar was one of three students to make it to the final round of the competition. Atreya Mallanna, a sixth grader at William Diamond Middle School in Lexington, Mass., and Nihar Janga, an eighth grader at Canyon Ridge Middle School in Austin, Texas, also survived the semifinal cut Tuesday.

In the semifinal round Tuesday, Kumar won by correctly answering questions like: “Which strait in the western U.S. stretches from Cape Flattery to Whidbey Island?” (The Strait of Juan de Fuca) and “The West Frisian Islands belong to what country?” (The Netherlands).

In the final round, Kumar was tasked with challenges like identifying possible shipping routes through an Arctic Circle melted by climate change.

According to a media release, the competition for students in fourth through eighth grade was established in 1989 to encourage students and teachers to prioritize geography education in the classroom.

