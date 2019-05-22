Ellicott Mills Middle School student reaches final round of National Geographic GeoBee

Rishi Kumar, an eighth grader at Ellicott Mills Middle School in Ellicott City is one of three finalists at the 31st annual National Geographic GeoBee.

Kumar, Atreya Mallanna, a sixth grader at William Diamond Middle School in Lexington, Mass., and Nihar Janga, an eighth grader at Canyon Ridge Middle School in Austin, Texas, survived the semifinal cut from 10 to three Tuesday at National Geographic headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The final will be Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the headquarters at 1145 17th St. NW with humorist Mo Rocca serving as the host.

The champion will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and a Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll. The second- and third-place winners will receive a $10,000 and $5,000 college scholarship, respectively. The top 10-scoring students will each receive $1,000 in cash.