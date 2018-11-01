News Maryland Howard County

Driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash sees surveillance footage, turns self in

The Baltimore Sun
The driver of a dump truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Elkridge Tuesday has reached out to authorities this week.

In an attempt to find the driver, police released a surveillance video Tuesday of a dump truck captured by a doorbell camera just after the crash that killed Huma Rani Isfahani, 54, of Cresthill Court in Laurel.

Isfahani was crossing the 6800 block of Dorsey Road around 7:20 p.m. when she was struck by a dump truck traveling east toward Anne Arundel County. Isfahani was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver, who is not yet being identified due to the investigation, called police after seeing the footage and realizing it may have been his vehicle that struck Isfahani.

The driver is cooperating with the police investigation. Charges have not been filed, but police said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

