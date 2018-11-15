Pilot from Elkridge killed in jet crash at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas

A pilot from Elkridge is dead and another pilot was injured after a training jet crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base.

The base said in a statement on its Facebook page that the T-38C Talon crashed at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The dead pilot was identified as 28-year-old Capt. John F. Graziano. The surviving pilot, Capt. Mark S. Palyok, was treated for minor injuries at Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio and discharged.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, Graziano and Palyok were both instructor pilots with the 87th Flying Training Squadron at Laughlin.

The crash is under investigation by a board of officers.