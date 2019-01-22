Dispute over parking spot leads to gunshots, attempted murder charges, Howard police say

A dispute over a parking space escalated to gunshots and ultimately attempted murder charges for a Columbia man Monday, according to Howard County police.

Cornelius H. Harcum, 47, of Red Haven Road, allegedly approached a man, who was standing outside his own vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in a residential parking lot while visiting a friend in the 6300 block of Red Haven Road, police said.

Harcum allegedly told the man to move and then fired three gunshots in his direction, two rounds of which struck the man’s vehicle, according to police.

Police do not believe the two men knew each other. A neighbor provided investigators with surveillance footage of the incident, police said.

Harcum is charged with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.

No attorney was listed in court documents as representing Harcum.

He is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, according to Howard County police.

