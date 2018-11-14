SUV pickup truck driver killed in crash with box truck on I-95 South

One man was killed and another person was injured Wednesday afternoon in Howard County in a collision with a box truck, according to Maryland State Police.

The man was driving an SUV pickup truck that collided with the box truck around 4:15 p.m. A passenger in the SUV was also injured and taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma center for treatment. The accident happened on Interstate 95 southbound near Route 216 south of Columbia.

The medical examiner and other investigators remain on the scene.

