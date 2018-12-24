Howard County executive Calvin Ball's email hacked

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball’s email distribution list was hacked as part of a phishing scam, according to the county government.

The county warned residents Sunday night that Ball’s Constant Contact account had been compromised and urged recipients to delete emails from Ball with the subject line “Account Cancellation.”

The email, which claims to come from Netflix, asks recipients to validate their account information.

In a statement, Ball apologized to those who received the email and urged residents to update their passwords to secure their personal information.

The county is working with Constant Contact, which provides email marketing software, to determine the source of the hack and how many people were affected, county spokesman Scott Peterson said.

