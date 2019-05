A 9-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a Jeep Wrangler around 4:30 p.m. Friday in Elkridge, Howard County police reported.

The child was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with injuries that might be life-threatening.

Police believe the child rode out of a residential driveway in the travel lane of the 6100 block of Hunt Club Road when he was hit by the vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old woman who remained at the scene and was uninjured.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn