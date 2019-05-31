'House of Cards' filming locations in Harford County
Throughout Harford County, you can see the world as Frank Underwood sees it — just without the manipulation and deceit the cut-throat “House of Cards” character is known for.
The Netflix series, starring Kevin Spacey as Underwood, filmed its first three seasons all over the county, temporarily transforming local landmarks into locales all over the world. This spring, tourism marketing group Visit Harford! created a self-guided fan tour, pinpointing 10 of those sites.
To help residents get the most out of the experience, we arranged the sites roughly west to east in a 38-mile driving tour, and talked to local residents in the know about each site’s transformation from real-life location to television set. We also pinpointed which seasons and episodes to watch before you go.