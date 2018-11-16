Getting a bounce on winter: 3 things to do with the kids in Harford County

When it gets too cold for the kids to run around outside to get out their energy, it can be difficult to find unique indoor activities to keep them entertained. Here are three events and activities — some with a holiday twist — that will have the kids jumping, learning and skating through the winter.

1. Step onto the ice with Santa.

Don’t wait in line to see Santa this year. Ice World in Abingdon and the North Stars hockey team are hosting “Ice Skating With Santa,” where children can interact and skate in circles while giving their wish lists.

“This is not just the average Santa Claus visit where you stand in a long line to sit on his lap,” said April Pusser, general manager at Ice World. “Kids can actually do something fun by skating with Santa and interact with him for almost two hours.”

Skating with Santa runs from 4:25 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Dec. 8.

The event also features a canned food drive for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Kids can also grab a picture with Santa before the event. Pusser says to dress warmly and don’t forget gloves and long socks.

Ice World is at 1300 Governors Court in Abingdon. Admission is $10 and skate rentals are $4. Skaters of all ages and levels are welcome. 410-612-1000, ext. 108 or iceworld.com.

Adventure abounds in Harford County, often in places you might not think to look. We’ve compiled a list of the less-explored parks, museums and more for fresh, kid-friendly fun year-round. Here’s where to go to get your family off the beaten path. (By Laura Jane Willoughby, For Harford Magazine) (By Laura Jane Willoughby, For Harford Magazine)

2. Enjoy a menorah lighting and a doughnut bar.

Watch an outdoor menorah lighting on the lawn of the Harford Jewish Center during a “Chanukah Social” just in time for the holiday season.

The event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 8 features dinner and a gourmet doughnut bar with various toppings for dessert.

“It’s such a fun time for the whole family,” said Alli Baker, fundraising co-chair for Temple Adas Shalom. “You don’t have to be Jewish to come enjoy a great night and learn about a fantastic cultural tradition.”

The annual event features a new magic show this year in addition to kids crafts and activities. Donations for the Harford Educational Foundation will also be collected during the event.

Baker said the social is also an opportunity for the community to come out and see the center’s recently completed renovation of the sanctuary and a new addition for its religious school.

The Harford Jewish Center is at 8 N. Earlton Road Extension in Havre de Grace. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for kids under the age of 12. 410-939-3170 or templeadasshalom.org.

3. Bounce the day away.

With 12,000 square feet of various “bouncy houses,” That Bouncy Place in Forest Hill aims to keep the kids entertained while they get some exercise.

The inflatable equipment features slides, colorful themes and an obstacle course for children ages 18 months through 12 years.

“The bounce houses give children a wide range of fun while also helping them get some much-needed physical activity,” said Vaishali Patel, co-owner of That Bouncy Place.

The business also offers birthday parties and an area with video games for when the kids need a break.

Patel says the facility provides a safe way for kids to explore when it’s too cold to head to the playground. Just bring a pair of socks along and you’re ready to bounce.

“We want to see kids have fun safely and this is a great way for parents and children to all have some safe fun together,” Patel said.

That Bouncy Place is at 8 Newport Drive in Forest Hill. Open bounce prices are $6.36 per person for a one-hour session, $8.48 for a two-hour session. Parents and children 18 months and under are free with a paying child. 410-638-5004 or thatbouncyplace.com.