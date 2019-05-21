13 can't-miss events in Harford County this summer

Arts, Wine and Jazz Festival

AUG. 3 Listen to live jazz performances while indulging in beer, wine and spirits from a number of breweries, distilleries and wineries. Festival benefits the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation’s effort to convert the building into a cultural center and museum. 2 p.m. Havre de Grace Lock Museum, 817 Conesto St., Havre de Grace. $15-$40. 443-939-0366 or arts-wine-jazzfest.org.

Maryland State Barbecue Bash

AUG. 9-10 Join a barbecue-themed street festival featuring the Maryland State Barbecue Championship, Maryland State Barbecue Bash Tailgate Challenge, food, music and more. Times vary. Downtown Bel Air, Bond and Thomas streets, Bel Air. Free. 443-823-1797 or belairmaryland.org.

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group Members of the Bel Air-based team Justice is Brined, from left, Tom Gaeth, Ben Levy and Brenden Hodge prepare their entries for the Maryland State BBQ Bash. Members of the Bel Air-based team Justice is Brined, from left, Tom Gaeth, Ben Levy and Brenden Hodge prepare their entries for the Maryland State BBQ Bash. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

‘Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp’

MAY 31-JUNE 9 Catch Aladdin and his friends on an adventure as they encounter an evil magician, a genie inside a lamp and a magic carpet. Times vary. Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. $8-$12. 443-412-2000 or harford.edu.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

JUNE 1 Presented by Bel Air Dance Academy. Join Alice on an adventure through the topsy-turvy world of wonderland. Follow as she encounters the Mad Hatter, the March Hare, the White Rabbit and the Red Queen. Noon. The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace. $13-$18. 443-502-2005 or hdgoperahouse.org.

Bel Air Town Run

JUNE 2 Join the annual 5K race and one-mile fun walk to promote fitness, health and running in the community. 8 a.m. Downtown Bel Air and Shamrock Park, Bel Air. $25-$35. 410-652-5850 or belairtownrun.com.

Havre de Grace Jazz and Blues Fest

JUNE 7-9 Enjoy a two-day-long festival celebrating blues and jazz. Includes films, food trucks, workshops and more. Times vary. Havre de Grace Arts Collective, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace. Free-$280. 443-502-2005 or hdgjazzbluesfestival.org.

David Spagnolo Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers at the Havre de Grace Jazz and Blues Fest. Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers at the Havre de Grace Jazz and Blues Fest. (David Spagnolo)

Bel Air Greek Festival

JUNE 14-16 Annual festival includes beer, food, music, folk dancing, a silent auction, vendor goodies and more. Times vary. The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. Free. 410-457-0303 or stsmm.org.

Shrimp and Barbecue Fest

JUNE 22 All-you-can-eat festival catered by Route 40 BBQ includes barbecue chicken, Old Bay steamed shrimp, pork ribs, pulled pork, coffee, dessert and more. 6 p.m. Frank J. Hutchins Memorial Park, 121 St. John St., Havre de Grace. $40. 410-939-4800 or hdgmaritimemuseum.org.

Juneteenth Celebration

JUNE 22 Celebrate African American culture and history at the annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery. Includes arts and crafts vendors, face painting, food trucks, re-enactments, a silent auction and more. Noon. Hosanna School Museum, 2424 Castleton Road, Darlington. Free. 410-457-4161 or hosannaschoolmuseum.org.

Christmas in July

JULY 13 Get a jump-start on your holiday shopping and browse arts items, candles, candy, handmade craft items and more, from numerous vendors. 9 a.m. The Joseph L. Davis Legion Post 47, 501 Saint John St., Havre de Grace. Free. 410-939-0234 or americanlegionpost47.org.

Harford County Farm Fair

JULY 22-27 Join a celebration of agriculture and farming at this old-fashioned country fair. Includes 4-H exhibits, home crafts, live music, livestock, tractor pulls and more. Times vary. Harford County Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air. Free-$8. 410-838-8663 or farmfair.org.

Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media Group Emmalea Sheckells, left, of Fallston and her brother, Conner, battle it out at the Kidway at the Harford County Farm Fair. Emmalea Sheckells, left, of Fallston and her brother, Conner, battle it out at the Kidway at the Harford County Farm Fair. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Roll Out the Barrel

AUG. 3 Enjoy a premium tasting event featuring bourbons from over a dozen distillers. Tickets include a bourbon-infused cigar, bourbon-inspired catered dinner, specially brewed craft beer, tastings and more. 6 p.m. Downtown Bel Air, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air. $75. 443-823-1797 or belairmaryland.org.

Havre de Grace Art Show

AUG. 17-18 A showcase featuring the talents of artists and craftsmen from across the country. Includes live entertainment, specialty foods and more. 10 a.m. Millard Tydings Memorial Park, Washington Street, Havre de Grace. Free. hdgartshow.org.