Thrifty Kitty in Fallston wants to change the shopping scene while giving back to animal rescue groups

Tianna VanSpriell vividly remembers what the business scene in Fallston used to be like — a seemingly endless number of car dealerships. But she sees the landscape changing and hopes toturn the area into a shopping destination—all while raising money and awareness for several causes.

In November, the Forest Hill resident opened Thrifty Kitty Resale Boutique, thrift and consignment store where a portion of profits goes to animal rescue groups. In early April, the business doubled its size to 3,600 square feet, allowing the boutique to offer a pop-up book shop, an art gallery and large furniture.

“It’s exciting and nerve-racking,” VanSpriell says. “You always hope that you didn’t overextend. But we’ve been getting such great feedback.”

VanSpriell, who says that the idea of opening the business has been “stewing for quite a few years,” fell in love with the space— the former One More Time Consignment, the minute she saw it. When the former Amanda Richie Bridal store next door became vacant in December, she pounced.

“The expanded space has all been remodeled. It’s beautiful inside. We’re able to stage things,” she explains, adding that the newly acquired space has plenty of windows, light, taupe walls and white accents. The use of white furniture and other accent pieces allows for a cohesive look.

VanSpriell hopes to offer pop-ups that will benefit local vendors and nonprofits.

Jean Salvatore, president of Best Friends in Harford County, says she was pleasantly surprised when Van Spriell reached out and said she wanted to donate to the organization, which provides assistance to community cats, companion animals and pet owners in need.

“We don’t often have community support, and she most definitely helps us,” Salvatore says, adding that the relationship has raised awareness for her organization.

VanSpriell has also donated funds from her business to Pugh Zoo Rescue, a nonprofit that rescues homeless, abandoned or unwanted animals, and collected clothes and grooming items for Helping Up Mission, a faith-based addiction recovery service for men in Baltimore. She’s also allowed groups to set up informational tables in her shop.

Deb Comstock loves the business model of Thrifty Kitty.

A longtime customer of One More Time, the previous consignment shopin the space, Comstock has found vintage housewares, glassware and antique wicker baskets at Thrifty Kitty.

“I was just there, and my husband is going to kill me,” the Bel Air resident says with a laugh. “But the vendors are constantly bringing in new things. She has some great vendors in there with really cute stuff.”

Comstock went as far as to say she prefers Thrifty Kitty Resale Boutique to the previous tenant.

“I really miss the old store, but this one is different and has more new things than the old store did,” she says. “We really don’t have anything like it.”

If you go

Thrifty Kitty Resale Boutique

2101 Belair Road, Fallston

443-752-1203

facebook.com/thethriftykittyresaleboutique