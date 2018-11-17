17 can't-miss events in Harford County this winter

Through Dec. 2

A Christmas Story: The Musical

Based on the 1983 classic holiday film, this musical production by the Tidewater Players tells the story of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his pursuit of the ultimate holiday gift – an official Red Ryder carbine action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Times vary. The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace. $17-$22. 443-502-2005 or hdgoperahouse.org.

Nov. 23 and 24

Chesapeake Cancer Alliance Festival of Trees

Weekend-long event features donated and decorated Christmas trees, gingerbread houses and holiday wreaths, along with bake sale tables, boutiques, a cafe, entertainment and more. Proceeds benefit Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center. 4 p.m. The Bel Air Reckord Armory, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air. Free-$7. 410-838-3987 or uchfoundation.org.

Nov. 24

Chesapeake Cancer Alliance’s Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Proceeds from the holiday-themed breakfast benefit Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center. 9 a.m. The Main Street Tower Restaurant, 29 S. Main St., Bel Air. $9-$12. 410-838-8007 or uchfoundation.org.

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Holiday Bazaar and Cookie Walk

Includes baked goods, crafts, food gift kits, fresh greens in a basket, handmade gifts and ornaments, jewelry and more. 9 a.m. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Harford County, 2515 Churchville Road. Free. 410-734-7122 or uufhcbazaar.info.

Dec. 2

Bel Air Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

Annual holiday event features acrobats and stilt walkers, beauty queens, costumed characters and mascots, local high school marching bands, performance units and a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. 2:30 p.m. Downtown Bel Air, Main Street. Free. 443-823-1797, belairmaryland.org or downtownbelair.com.

Chanukah in the Park

Celebrate the festival of Chanukah at a lighting of the community menorah with hot drinks and refreshments. 5:30 p.m. Shamrock Park, Lee Way and Hickory Ave., Bel Air. 443-353-9718 or harfordchabad.org.

Dec. 7-8

Ladew Christmas Open House and Greens Sale

Take a tour of manor house, and shop gifts, greens and holiday arrangements. Stop by the Ladew Cafe for lunch, which will serve beer and wine. 9 a.m. Ladew Topiary Gardens, 3535 Jarrettsville Pike, Monkton. $4-$13. 410-557-9570 or ladewgardens.com.

Dec. 6-8

Holiday Tree Jubilee

View a variety of elegantly decorated trees donated by local businesses and organizations available for purchase. Includes a cocktail party and a stop on the Lock House Museum’s Candlelight Tour. Proceeds benefit the Havre de Grace Independence Day Commission. Times vary. La Banque de Fleuve, 321 St. John St., Havre de Grace. $1-$20. 443-243-3161 or explorehavredegrace.com.

Dec. 7

‘Light Up Night’ Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade

Watch the Hometown Christmas Parade process down Washington Street en route to Congress Avenue. Following the parade, Mayor William Martin and Santa will light the tree to welcome the holiday season. 6 p.m. 137 N. Washington St., Union Ave., Havre de Grace. Price. 410-939-2100 or explorehavredegrace.com.

Dec. 8

Susquehanna Symphony holiday concert

The Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra presents a holiday-time concert featuring harpist Sara Magill. Includes the well-known pieces “Christmas Song” by Torme, “White Christmas” by Berlin and a narration of “The Night Before Christmas” by Larry Noto. 7:30 p.m. Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air. $10-$20. 443-617-3825 or ssorchestra.org.

Dec. 8-9

Lock House Museum Candlelight Tour and Holiday Boutique

Take a holiday-themed candlelight tour of the Lock House Museum and shop for gifts. Times vary. Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House, 817 Conesteo St., Havre de Grace. Free. 410-939-5780 or thelockhousemuseum.org.

Dec. 14

The Nutcracker

Partake in an age-old holiday tradition and attend Ballet Chesapeake’s production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” Join Clara on an adventure as she encounters life-size rats, mechanical dolls and more. 8 a.m. Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air. $8. 410-877-0777 or balletchesapeake.org.

Dec. 15

An International Celebration Concert

This Harford Choral Society concert features “Carol of the Bells” and “Magnificat.” 4 p.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. Free-$25. 443-299-6358 or harfordchoralsociety.org.

Dec. 16

Bel Air TubaChristmas

At the local rendition of TubaChristmas, dozens of tuba players gather to perform a pop-up concert of Christmas carols. Musician registration is $10 at 2:30 p.m., followed by a rehearsal. Free concert at 5 p.m. Bel Air High School Auditorium, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air. 443-742-8487, 443-851-4121 or tubachristmas.com.

A Christmas Carol

Enjoy a live production of the classic holiday tale by Charles Dickens. Join the grumpy old miser Ebenezer Scrooge as he encounters the ghosts of holiday past, present and future. 3 p.m. Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. $20-$30. 443-412-2000 or harford.edu.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Duck Drop and Fireworks

Ring in the New Year by watching the Duck Drop and dancing to the music of a local DJ. 10 p.m. Concord Point Park, 352 Commerce St., Havre de Grace. 410-939-2100 or explorehavredegrace.com.

Jan. 18-27

Havre de Grace Restaurant Week

Participating Havre de Grace restaurants typically offer $10, $20 and $30 specials . Times and locations vary. 410-939-2100 or explorehavredegrace.com/restaurantweek.

Beyond Harford County

Nov. 22 – Dec. 24

Christmas Village in Baltimore

Stop by the Inner Harbor German Christmas market with crafts, drinks, jewelry, ornaments, sweets, traditional holiday food and a variety of international holiday gifts. 11 a.m. West Shore Park, 501 Light St., Inner Harbor. Free. 443-207-6541 or baltimore-christmas.com.

Nov. 23

American Indian Heritage Day

Annual celebration of the living culture of native people in the state of Maryland. 10 a.m. Historic London Town and Gardens, 839 Londontown Road, Edgewater. Free-$12. 410-222-1919 or historiclondontown.org.