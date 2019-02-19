Dance like a princess: 3 things to do with the kids in Harford County this spring

Need a hand getting the kids off their devices and out of the house? This spring, have the little ones try a princess-themed dance class, take rambunctious kids and teens to tumbling lessons, and get the whole family out on the farm.

1. Dance like a princess

Watch the little ones spin, twirl and dance with princess-themed music, props and fun during The Playroom's princess dance classes.

"It's a fun class with music and props that introduces children to the world of dance without having to buy that recital costume and commit to a weekly schedule long-term,” says Keri Demos, owner of The Playroom.

Each 45-minute class has a warm-up exercise, across-the-floor movement and exploration with props and music. The class is offered in three-week sessions for children ages 3 to 6, and costs $45 or $56 per session.

Demos says that the goal is to get children to explore and learn through movement in a fun environment.

“We try to introduce children to listening and feeling the beat while gauging your child’s interest in dance,” Demos says.

The Playroom is at 1 M Newport Drive in Forest Hill. 443-640-6707 or playroomharford.com.

2. Learn to tumble

If the kids are starting to roll down the hill in the backyard and take up an interest in cartwheeling around the house, it may be time for some somersaulting and handspring lessons.

Kinetic Youth Academy in Bel Air offers mini "boot camps" for children to learn proper tumbling techniques and safety as they build strength, flexibility and coordination skills.

"Whenever you're talking about inverting and going upside down, there's potential for catastrophic injury," said Paula Morrison, president of Kinetic Youth Academy. "It's something to take seriously. Learning how to properly tumble can help keep children safe and can give them skills to help them build strength and coordination."

The academy offers a back handspring boot camp that trains students ages 5 through 18 in a progressive manner. Children’s skills are assessed, and they learn at their own pace.

The clinics are an hour-long, cost $87 a month and do not require a long-term commitment.

"Our main focus is for our students to be safe and have fun while learning something new," Morrison said.

Kinetic Youth Academy is at 2245 Conowingo Road in Bel Air. 410-676-0021 or kineticyouthacademy.com.

3. Explore a working dairy farm

Hands-on learning is the focus for Fawn View Farm in Pylesville.

Guided tours of the dairy operation include a first-hand look at the care and feeding of animals on a daily basis.

"I'm passionate about getting people out on the farm and learning by doing," says owner Mary Stewart. "Getting on the farm and experiencing things in person is the best way to learn."

Tours also allow children to feed calves, take a hayride, see farm equipment and taste a dairy treat. It’s full of photo opportunities.

The experience costs $6 a person for a two-hour tour and is offered rain or shine on weekdays.

"I think learning the process of where your food comes from is crucial for kids," Stewart says. "I just love getting people out to experience the dairy process because it's something you don't see everyday."

Fawn View Farm is at 5329 Onion Road in Pylesville. Call 443-604-4095 or visit fawnviewfarm.com to schedule a tour.