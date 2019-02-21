Here are your Best of Harford County 2018 winners

Whether you’re a recent transplant or you’ve lived here for decades, consider this list your go-to resource for local living. In this year’s readers’ poll, more than 15,000 voters cast their vote for the county’s best of the best – people and organizations that locals trust and admire. Here are your favorites:

OUT & ABOUT

Art studio/gallery: Amazing Glaze

Honorable mentions:

The Liriodendron Foundation gallery

Harford Artists Gallery

Arts by the Bay

Annual event/festival: Maryland State BBQ Bash

Honorable mentions:

Harford County Farm Fair

Bel Air Festival for the Arts

Saint Margaret Fall Festival

Charity/nonprofit: The Humane Society of Harford County

Honorable mentions:

SARC (Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center)

Boys & Girls Club of Harford County

Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna

Elected official (in office in 2018): County Executive Barry Glassman

Honorable mentions:

Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler

County Councilman Chad R. Shrodes

Kids’ activity: The Arena Club

Honorable mentions:

Jump On It Fun Center

Harford Gymnastics

That Bouncy Place

Museum: Steppingstone Farm Museum

Honorable mentions:

Havre De Grace Decoy Museum

The Liriodendron Foundation

Havre De Grace Maritime Museum

Park/outdoor spot: Ma & Pa Trail

Honorable mentions:

Annie’s Playground

Rocks State Park

Churchville Golf Driving Range

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun Dyann Mack is principal of Bel Air Elementary School. She is shown with students (left to right) Gregory Garlen, 8; Emory Parrish, 5, Kayla Burger, 11, Kevin Coreas, 11, and Jillian Farmer, 8. Dyann Mack is principal of Bel Air Elementary School. She is shown with students (left to right) Gregory Garlen, 8; Emory Parrish, 5, Kayla Burger, 11, Kevin Coreas, 11, and Jillian Farmer, 8. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Principal: Dyann R. Mack, Bel Air Elementary School

Bel Air Elementary’s mission is “Believe, Achieve, Empower, Succeed.” It’s a mantra that principal Dyann Mack keeps in mind every day.

“When I first came to Bel Air, we looked at our mission and talked about what we want for each person who walks in the door,” says Mack, who has been at the school for seven years. “We focus on creating opportunities to support each other.”

She attributes the school’s success to a supportive PTA and a team of teachers who come up with creative ideas for the classroom.

“One thing that makes Bel Air a great school and an easy community to lead is that we’re all in it together,” she says. — Kit Waskom Pollard

30 E. Lee St., Bel Air. 410-638-4160. baes.ss18.sharpschool.com

Honorable mentions:

Madeline Hobik, St. Margaret School

Tom Durkin, The John Carroll School

Thomas Smith, Youth’s Benefit Elementary School

Private school: The John Carroll School

Honorable mentions:

St. Margaret School

Harford Day School

St. Joan of Arc School

Rainy-day activity: Horizon Cinemas Fallston

Honorable mentions:

Bel Air Library

The Arena Club

Great Escapes Harford

Special events venue: Rockfield Manor

Honorable mentions:

Mountain Branch

The Liriodendron Foundation

Swan Harbor Farm

RECREATION

Dance lessons: Rage Box Contemporary Dance Center

Honorable mentions:

Dancing With Friends

Dance Conservatory of Maryland

Dance With Me School of Dance

Golf course: Bulle Rock

Honorable mentions:

Mountain Branch Golf Club

Maryland Golf and Country Clubs

Winters Run Golf Club

Gym/fitness center: Bel Air Athletic Club

Honorable mentions:

The Arena Club

Planet Fitness

The Y in Abingdon (Ward)

Martial arts lessons: U.S. Taekwando Academy

Honorable mentions:

Chung’s Martial Arts

Tae Kwon Do Masters

Method MMA

Music lessons: Music Land

Honorable mentions:

Maryland Conservatory of Music

Jim Bowley Guitar Instruction

Jessica Deskin School of Music

Personal trainer: Kim Kellagher, The Arena Club

Honorable mentions:

Kelly Albright, Bootcamps by Kelly

Wendy O’Bryant, The Arena Club

Travis Hash, Hash Fitness

Swim club: The Arena Club

Honorable mentions:

Bel Air Athletic Club

Fountain Green Swim Club

Fallston Club

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun Heather G. Gagnon, owner of Peace Yoga, stands against the wall during a yoga class. In front at center is Colleen Little of Bel Air. Heather G. Gagnon, owner of Peace Yoga, stands against the wall during a yoga class. In front at center is Colleen Little of Bel Air. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Yoga classes: Peace Yoga

After seven years of sun salutations on Main Street in Bel Air, Peace Yoga moved to a larger space in Fallston about a year ago. The studio offers something for everyone who wants to practice, from prenatal and mommy-and-me classes to restorative yoga and teacher training. In all classes, teachers emphasize safety and focus on technique.

“It’s not about circus tricks or burning or getting to the pain,” says owner Heather Gagnon. “It’s about staying safe and learning to how to connect the mind to the body to the breath.” — Kit Waskom Pollard

216 Mountain Road, Fallston. 410-937-5026. peaceyogamd.com

Honorable mentions:

Bel Air Athletic Club

The Arena Club

The Y in Abingdon (Ward)

SHOPPING

Antiques: The Painted Mill

Honorable mentions:

Belle Patri

Churchville Country Store

Bahoukas Antique Mall

Bridal shop: K&B Bridals

Honorable mentions:

Amanda Ritchey Bridal & Beauty

Pizazz Wedding Boutique

Edel’s Bridal Boutique

Car dealership: Jones Junction

Honorable mentions:

Boyle Buick GMC

Adams Jeep of Maryland

Thompson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group Urban Pearl boutique on Main Street in Bel Air. Urban Pearl boutique on Main Street in Bel Air. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Clothing boutique: Urban Pearl

Honorable mentions:

Stalefish Board Co.

Tiger Lily

The Pink Silhouette

Consignment/resale shop: Uptown Cheapskate

Honorable mentions:

Kid to Kid

Painted Daisy Consignment

Belle Patri

Furniture store: Gardiner Wolf Furniture

Honorable mentions:

Jarrettsville Furniture

Ashley Furniture Home Store

Simply Grande

Gift shop: The Nest on Main

From inspirational quotes on the walls to fun gift items tucked here and there, The Nest on Main is more than just your average gift shop. “From the first day I opened, people said the same thing: I feel like I’m coming into your home,” says owner Kathi Gromacki, who opened the downtown Bel Air shop in October 2017.

She encourages that feeling by emphasizing a no-pressure approach to sales and a laid-back vibe all around.