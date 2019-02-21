Here are your Best of Harford County 2018 winners

Whether you’re a recent transplant or you’ve lived here for decades, consider this list your go-to resource for local living. In this year’s readers’ poll, more than 15,000 voters cast their vote for the county’s best of the best – people and organizations that locals trust and admire. Here are your favorites:
OUT & ABOUT
Art studio/gallery: Amazing Glaze
Honorable mentions:
The Liriodendron Foundation gallery
Harford Artists Gallery
Arts by the Bay
Annual event/festival: Maryland State BBQ Bash
Honorable mentions:
Harford County Farm Fair
Bel Air Festival for the Arts
Saint Margaret Fall Festival
Charity/nonprofit: The Humane Society of Harford County
Honorable mentions:
SARC (Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center)
Boys & Girls Club of Harford County
Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna
Elected official (in office in 2018): County Executive Barry Glassman
Honorable mentions:
Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin
Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler
County Councilman Chad R. Shrodes
Kids’ activity: The Arena Club
Honorable mentions:
Jump On It Fun Center
Harford Gymnastics
That Bouncy Place
Museum: Steppingstone Farm Museum
Honorable mentions:
Havre De Grace Decoy Museum
The Liriodendron Foundation
Havre De Grace Maritime Museum
Park/outdoor spot: Ma & Pa Trail
Honorable mentions:
Annie’s Playground
Rocks State Park
Churchville Golf Driving Range
Principal: Dyann R. Mack, Bel Air Elementary School
Bel Air Elementary’s mission is “Believe, Achieve, Empower, Succeed.” It’s a mantra that principal Dyann Mack keeps in mind every day.
“When I first came to Bel Air, we looked at our mission and talked about what we want for each person who walks in the door,” says Mack, who has been at the school for seven years. “We focus on creating opportunities to support each other.”
She attributes the school’s success to a supportive PTA and a team of teachers who come up with creative ideas for the classroom.
“One thing that makes Bel Air a great school and an easy community to lead is that we’re all in it together,” she says. — Kit Waskom Pollard
30 E. Lee St., Bel Air. 410-638-4160. baes.ss18.sharpschool.com
Honorable mentions:
Madeline Hobik, St. Margaret School
Tom Durkin, The John Carroll School
Thomas Smith, Youth’s Benefit Elementary School
Private school: The John Carroll School
Honorable mentions:
St. Margaret School
Harford Day School
St. Joan of Arc School
Rainy-day activity: Horizon Cinemas Fallston
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Library
The Arena Club
Great Escapes Harford
Special events venue: Rockfield Manor
Honorable mentions:
Mountain Branch
The Liriodendron Foundation
Swan Harbor Farm
RECREATION
Dance lessons: Rage Box Contemporary Dance Center
Honorable mentions:
Dancing With Friends
Dance Conservatory of Maryland
Dance With Me School of Dance
Golf course: Bulle Rock
Honorable mentions:
Mountain Branch Golf Club
Maryland Golf and Country Clubs
Winters Run Golf Club
Gym/fitness center: Bel Air Athletic Club
Honorable mentions:
The Arena Club
Planet Fitness
The Y in Abingdon (Ward)
Martial arts lessons: U.S. Taekwando Academy
Honorable mentions:
Chung’s Martial Arts
Tae Kwon Do Masters
Method MMA
Music lessons: Music Land
Honorable mentions:
Maryland Conservatory of Music
Jim Bowley Guitar Instruction
Jessica Deskin School of Music
Personal trainer: Kim Kellagher, The Arena Club
Honorable mentions:
Kelly Albright, Bootcamps by Kelly
Wendy O’Bryant, The Arena Club
Travis Hash, Hash Fitness
Swim club: The Arena Club
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Athletic Club
Fountain Green Swim Club
Fallston Club
Yoga classes: Peace Yoga
After seven years of sun salutations on Main Street in Bel Air, Peace Yoga moved to a larger space in Fallston about a year ago. The studio offers something for everyone who wants to practice, from prenatal and mommy-and-me classes to restorative yoga and teacher training. In all classes, teachers emphasize safety and focus on technique.
“It’s not about circus tricks or burning or getting to the pain,” says owner Heather Gagnon. “It’s about staying safe and learning to how to connect the mind to the body to the breath.” — Kit Waskom Pollard
216 Mountain Road, Fallston. 410-937-5026. peaceyogamd.com
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Athletic Club
The Arena Club
The Y in Abingdon (Ward)
SHOPPING
Antiques: The Painted Mill
Honorable mentions:
Belle Patri
Churchville Country Store
Bahoukas Antique Mall
Bridal shop: K&B Bridals
Honorable mentions:
Amanda Ritchey Bridal & Beauty
Pizazz Wedding Boutique
Edel’s Bridal Boutique
Car dealership: Jones Junction
Honorable mentions:
Boyle Buick GMC
Adams Jeep of Maryland
Thompson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Clothing boutique: Urban Pearl
Honorable mentions:
Stalefish Board Co.
Tiger Lily
The Pink Silhouette
Consignment/resale shop: Uptown Cheapskate
Honorable mentions:
Kid to Kid
Painted Daisy Consignment
Belle Patri
Furniture store: Gardiner Wolf Furniture
Honorable mentions:
Jarrettsville Furniture
Ashley Furniture Home Store
Simply Grande
Gift shop: The Nest on Main
From inspirational quotes on the walls to fun gift items tucked here and there, The Nest on Main is more than just your average gift shop. “From the first day I opened, people said the same thing: I feel like I’m coming into your home,” says owner Kathi Gromacki, who opened the downtown Bel Air shop in October 2017.
She encourages that feeling by emphasizing a no-pressure approach to sales and a laid-back vibe all around.
“We have conversations,” she says. “People like to hang out and wander around because there’s so much to see.” — Kit Waskom Pollard
110 S. Main St., Bel Air. 410-838-5300. thenestonmainbelair.com
Honorable mentions:
Full Heart Soulutions
Mayfields
Blue Heron Gifts & Gourmet
Jeweler: Saxon’s Diamond Centers
Honorable mentions:
Kay Jewelers
Littman Jewelers
Talles Diamonds & Gold
FOOD & DRINK
Beer, wine, & liquor stores: Ronnie’s Beverage Warehouse
Honorable mentions:
Wine World Beer & Spirits
Independent Brewing Co.
Bel Air Liquors
Caterer: Sunny Day Cafe
Honorable mentions:
Pairings Bistro
Dean and Brown Catering
Boston Market
Farmers market/stand: Bel Air Farmers Market
Honorable mentions:
Brad’s Produce
Wilson’s Farm Market
Jones Family Farm
Grocery store: Wegmans, Abingdon
Honorable mentions:
ShopRite, Forest Hill
ShopRite, Main Street Bel Air
Safeway, Bel Air
Vineyard/winery: Harford Vineyard & Winery
Set on 4 acres of grapes, Harford Vineyard & Winery is a beautiful spot to visit – and a fun one. About four years ago, owners Kevin and Teresa Mooney opened a new tasting room where they pour their 14 different types of wine. Throughout the year, they host live bands and when you visit, you’re likely to rub shoulders with the Mooneys themselves.
“We’re a small, family-owned vineyard, which makes it a more intimate experience than a big winery,” says their son, Brent Mooney, who also works at the winery. “Chances are, if you come in, my parents or I will be doing the tasting.” — Kit Waskom Pollard
1311 W. Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill. 443-495-1699. harfordvineyard.com
Honorable mentions:
Fiore Winery & Distillery
Mount Felix Vineyard & Winery
Legends Vineyard (closed)
PERSONAL SERVICES
Animal hospital: Chadwell Animal Hospital
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Veterinary Hospital
Hickory Veterinary Hospital
Animal Emergency Hospital
Auto repair: Forest Hill Automotive
Having car trouble is never a fun experience, but it’s less painful when you have a mechanic you can trust. Dave Dolan and Tony Mink, the co-owners of Forest Hill Automotive, understand this and act on it. Trust is the cornerstone of their business and a big part of why it’s been successful for over 16 years.
“We’re customer-oriented. We treat people like you’d want to be treated when you walk into any business,” says Dolan. “We’re straightforward and honest and it’s hard to find that in this kind of business.” — Kit Waskom Pollard
209 E. Jarrettsville Road, Suite D, Forest Hill. 410-399-9977; 6 Colgate Drive, Forest Hill. 410-836-8199; fhautomotive.com
Honorable mentions:
Jones Junction
Dave Serio’s Vehicle Service Plus
Faby’s Auto Repair
Bank/credit union: APG Federal Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
M&T Bank
Freedom Federal Credit Union
PNC
Child care: The Goddard School
Honorable mentions:
Stonewall Daycare Center
Celebree Learning Centers
Harford Community College Early Learning Center
Computer repair: Buy Geek Squad
Honorable mentions:
Computer Renaissance of Bel Air
The Computer Marketplace
Staples
Doggie day care: Friends Fur Ever
Honorable mentions:
Country Comfort Kennels
BowWag Kennels
PetSmart PetsHotel
Dry cleaner: Zips Dry Cleaners
Honorable mentions:
Kroh’s Cleaners
Sunrise Cleaners
Organic Dry Cleaners
Financial adviser: Harford Financial Group
Honorable mentions:
The Kelly Group
Wells Fargo
Edward Jones
Florist: Richardson’s Flowers & Gifts
Honorable mentions:
Petals ’n Posies
Amanda’s Florist
Flowers by Lucy
Pet groomer: 4 Paws Spa and Training Center
Honorable mentions:
PetSmart
Pawsitively Purrfect
Burlane Cat & Dog Boutique
Real estate agent: Laura Snyder, Keller Williams
Honorable mentions:
Lee Tessier, Tessier Real Estate
Chris Streett, Streett Hopkins Real Estate
Cecil Hill Jr., Coldwell Banker
Tattoo parlor: Flesh Tattoo Co.
Honorable mentions:
Inkslingers Tattoo Studio
Tattoo Dynasty
Daddy Dice Tattoo Co.
Travel agency: AAA Bel Air
Honorable mentions:
Travel Makers
Partners in Travel
Hurley World Travel
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Alternative wellness center: Chiropractic Care of Bel Air
Honorable mentions:
Full Heart Soulutions
Ultimate Health
Harford Acupuncture & Associates
Barbershop: Old Line Barbers
Honorable mentions:
Towne Barbers
Brian Bunce Barbers
Axels Barbershop
Chiropractor: Chiropractic Care of Bel Air
Honorable mentions:
Ultimate Health
Dr. Poane’s Chiropractic Center
Spineworks Medical Center
Day spa: Spa on the Boulevard
Amanda Jeffries, CEO of Spa on the Boulevard, knows that it’s the little things that take a spa experience from enjoyable to excellent. “We try to focus on relaxation in every department,” says Jeffries. That means private pedicure booths, luxurious shampoo protocol and warm scented towels.
The spa offers a variety of services, including skin care, massage and nails, and has a steam room and sauna available to clients prior to their services at no charge. One of the most popular services is a 90-minute, full body massage with a foot scrub, aromatherapy and guided meditation. “It’s amazing,” she says. — Kit Waskom Pollard
Boulevard at Box Hill, 3491 Merchant Blvd., Abingdon. 410-569-0100. spaontheboulevard.net
Honorable mentions:
Jordan Thomas Salon & Spa
Lavish Salon & Spa
Massage Envy
Dental practice: Bel Air Smile Partners
Honorable mentions:
Laurel Bush Family Dentistry
Growing Smiles
Abingdon Family Dentistry
Eye care: Wilmer Eye Institute of Bel Air
Honorable mentions:
Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates
Advanced Eye Care
Vision Associates
Hair salon: Jordan Thomas Salon & Spa
Honorable mentions:
Lavish Salon & Spa
NVS Salon & Spa
Visage Salon & Day Spa
OB/GYN practice: Upper Chesapeake Women’s Care
Honorable mentions:
Susquehanna OB/GYN Nurse and Midwifery
Capital Women’s Care
MedStar Women’s Care at Bel Air
Orthodontist: Bel Air Orthodontics
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Joseph LaPonzina Orthodontics
Amanda Gallagher Orthodontics
Nawy, Isaacs, Stern, & Isaacs Orthodontics
Pediatric practice: Pediatric Partners
Honorable mentions:
Bright Oaks Pediatric Centers
MedStar Medical Group Pediatrics at the MedStar Health Bel Air Medical Campus
North Park Pediatrics
Physical therapist: Agape Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation
Honorable mentions:
ATI Physical Therapy
Drayer Physical Therapy Institute
Gold Medal Physical Therapy
Primary care physician: Harford Primary Care
Honorable mentions:
Plumtree Family Health Care
MedStar Medical Group Smaldore Family Medicine at Old Emmorton Road
Dr. Julie Tinney
Urgent care: Patient First
Honorable mentions:
Express Care
MedStar PromptCare
Total Urgent Care
HOME
Flooring/carpet: Bel Air Carpet
One of the things that Ray Marshall has learned in the 36 years he’s owned Bel Air Carpet is that when it comes to flooring decisions, it pays to be patient. Customers may come into his 5,000 square foot storefront on a Monday looking for carpet samples, only to return on Wednesday having changed their minds, suddenly interested in hardwood.
That is all A-OK with Marshall; he understands how carefully people weigh decisions about their home and how important it is for people to work with companies that are trustworthy. From the estimate (always free) to measuring, installation and even onto the next job, the Bel Air Carpet team, led by Marshall, strives to be just that. — Kit Waskom Pollard
807 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 410-879-2080. belaircarpet.net
Honorable mentions:
Top Notch Floors
Carpets & Flooring by Denny Lee
George’s Carpet One
Garden center/nursery: The Mill
Honorable mentions:
Grier Nursery and Greenhouses
Kroh’s Nursery
Home improvement contractor: Bel Air Construction
Honorable mentions:
Krause Companies
Carl’s Door Service
American Design and Build/American Sentry Solar
Home builder: Ryan Homes
Honorable mentions:
Ten Oaks Homes
Richmond American Homes
Bailey Building & Remodeling
Housecleaning service: Merry Maids
Honorable mentions:
Maid to Perfection
Purrfectly Clean
The Cleaning Authority
Interior designer/decorator: Simply Grande
Honorable mentions:
Joy Home Design
Christy Brown Interior Design
Billee Smith Design
Landscaper: Akehurst Landscape Service
Honorable mentions:
Lawnscape
Ivy Hill Land Service
Turf Connection
Plumber: Plumb Crazy/Bogan’s Plumbing
Honorable mentions:
Krause Companies
Cobra Plumbing
Grove Plumbing and Heating