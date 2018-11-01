Enter the Best of Harford readers' poll

Now through Nov. 12, Harford County businesses, organizations and individuals may request to be added to the Best of Harford readers’ poll ballot.

Here’s how it works:

1. Fill out the form below with the business, organization or individual’s name and contact information. Select one or more categories in which the candidate would like to be listed on the voting ballot. Hit “submit.”

2. You’ll receive an email acknowledging your entry request has been received.

3. Our team will review your entry. Within two business days, you’ll receive another email confirming that your entry will appear on the ballot. (If your entry is not located within Harford County or is not appropriate for the requested categories, the confirmation email will notify you that it will not appear on the ballot.)

4. When the Best of Harford ballot launches on Nov. 16, readers will be able to vote for your entry. The ballot will be available at harfordmagazine.com.

5. If your entry receives the highest number of votes in its category, it will be published as the winner in the Spring 2019 issue of Harford Magazine.

Questions? Read the official rules here: https://bsun.md/2ADwl9C

Still need help? Contact Brad Mutchnik at bmutchnik@baltsun.com.