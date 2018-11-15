Harford County's best restaurants of 2018

Wondering where to eat next? With new restaurants opening regularly and old favorites continuing to up their games, dining out in Harford County has never been better. Here, we take a look at what makes some of your favorite spots – from waterfront restaurants to brand new beer houses – so lovable.

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to vote online in August and September.

Ambience: Pairings Bistro

Honorable mentions:

Liberatore’s Ristorante

The Vineyard Wine Bar

One Eleven Main

Asian : Chopstix Gourmet

Honorable mentions:

Fuji Sushi

Lemon N’ Ginger Asian Grille

The Orient

Bakery: Flavor Cupcakery

Honorable mentions:

Woodlea Bakery

Paradise Donuts

Goll’s Bakery

Bar food: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Magerk’s Pub & Grill

Route 24 Ale House

JD's Smokehouse was voted best barbecue in the Harford Magazine Best of Dining readers' poll.

Barbecue: JD’s Smokehouse North

2235 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. 410-734-7900. facebook.com/JDsnorth

Paul Friedenberg, who owns JD’s Smokehouse North with his wife, Ann Marie, keeps his barbecuing tricks close to the vest. He won’t share exactly what mix of wood is used to smoke JD’s beef, pork, chicken and turkey – though he admits that hickory plays a big role – or what’s special about the seasoning rubbed on the meat before it’s cooked. Whatever goes into those secret mixes, they work.

As for technique, Friedenberg is modest. “We keep it simple. Low and slow. We don’t try to reinvent the wheel,” he says. Slow, in this case, means 17 hours in the smoker, as fresh meat transforms into tender, smoke-ringed magic.

JD’s condiments have a fan club, too. Meats can be topped with one of the restaurant’s four sauce options: smoky, sweet, mustardy or spicy Vidalia onion.

While Paul does the smoking, Ann Marie handles the other important part of the barbecue equation: the beer. With the barbecue, they recommend something from their own “Brothers of the Beard” beer club – like the Brothers of the Beard marzen brewed specially for the restaurant by Heavy Seas Beer.

Honorable mentions:

Chaps Charcoal Restaurant

Bird’s Nest BBQ

Dickeys Barbecue Pit

Bartender: Megan Kikilis, Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Tiffany Maher, The Hickory Lodge Restaurant & Bar

Shelby Stange, Independent Brewing Co.

Bill Hensler, Looney’s Pub

Beer list: Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Honorable mentions:

Looney’s Pub

Birroteca

Independent Brewing Co.

Breakfast/brunch: Sunny Day Cafe

Honorable mentions:

Bagel Works

Mountain Branch Grille & Pub

Alchemy Elements

Burger: Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Honorable mentions:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Looney’s Pub

Jake’s Wayback Burgers

Chef: Jon Kohler, Pairings Bistro

Honorable mentions:

Bobby Sheckles, Route 24 Ale House

Yale Koplovitz, MacGregor's Restaurant

Bryan Boessel, One Eleven Main

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Alchemy Elements cocktails: Smoke on the Water, Dorothy's Revenge and Stoplight Negroni. Alchemy Elements cocktails: Smoke on the Water, Dorothy's Revenge and Stoplight Negroni. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Cocktail: Alchemy Elements

528 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-371-7513. alchemyelements.com

Alchemy Elements, a Bel Air hotspot since its opening in 2015, takes menu creativity and seasonality very seriously.

Because everything from the kitchen is made from scratch, the staff knows exactly what’s in each dish and can help vegetarians and vegans navigate the menu. Diners looking for meat-free dishes have several choices, including an eye-popping vegetable board and a seasonal entree of acorn squash stuffed with ancient grains and seasonal vegetables. The squash dish is “hearty and substantial,” says General Manager Lisa Patrick.

Choices abound on the cocktail menu, too. “We try to comprise our cocktail list seasonally, as well,” says Patrick. “Cocktails are staff-created and unique. They’re all about the freshest ingredients.”

One particular favorite, the Dorothy’s Revenge, is an explosion of citrus, mixing pink grapefruit vodka with crème de pamplemousse rosé, hopped grapefruit bitters and ruby red grapefruit juice.

Honorable mentions:

Liberatore’s Ristorante

The Hickory Lodge Restaurant and Bar

Looney’s Pub

Coffee: Coffee Coffee

Honorable mentions:

Starbucks

Java by the Bay

Dunkin’ Donuts

Crab cake: Box Hill Pizzeria

Honorable mentions:

The Olive Tree

The Bayou Restaurant

Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant

Deli: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Savona

Wegmans

Sam’s Deli

Dessert: Broom’s Bloom Dairy

Honorable mentions:

Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop

Flavor Cupcakery

Desserts by Rita

Fine dining: Pairings Bistro

Honorable mentions:

Liberatore’s Ristorante

One Eleven Main

Birroteca

Frozen treats: Broom’s Bloom Dairy

Honorable mentions:

Jarrettsville Creamery

Bomboy’s Candy

Sweet Frog

Happy hour: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Alchemy Elements

Mountain Branch Grille and Pub

MacGregor’s Restaurant

Healthful menu: Panera Bread

Honorable mentions:

Lagom

My Three Sons

Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz

Italian: Liberatore’s Ristorante

Honorable mentions:

Basta Pasta

Giovanni’s Restaurant

The Olive Tree

Late-night dining: Double T Diner

Honorable mentions:

Looney’s Pub

Waffle House

Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant

Live entertainment: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

510 Johnnys

Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

MacGregor’s Pub

Lunch menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Looney’s Pub

Pat’s Pizza Family Restaurant

One Eleven Main (tie)

Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz (tie)

Mexican: La Tolteca

Honorable mentions:

Plaza Mexico

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Miller's Ale House was voted best new restaurant in Harford Magazine's Best of Dining readers' poll.

New restaurant: Miller’s Ale House

601 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-643-21014. millersalehouse.com

Since opening in late June, Miller’s Ale House has quickly developed a big local following.