Peter Cai of New York and his fellow eagle photographers resemble machine gunners as they snap away, trying to get pictures of eagles below the Conowingo Dam during Conowingo Eagles Day Saturday.

A bald eagle takes off with a fish from the Susquehanna River near Conowingo Dam on Saturday.

Hundreds of photographers and visitors lined the shore of the Susquehanna River below Conowingo Dam on Saturday to look at and take photos of bald eagles during Exelon's first Conowingo Dam Eagles Day.

David Anderson, The Aegis