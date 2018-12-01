Join us for Reyka vodka dinner at The Elephant on December 12th
Police investigating Aberdeen High teacher for alleged sex act

Tim Prudente
Police are investigating a teacher at Aberdeen High School who allegedly committed “a sex act,” a schools spokeswoman said.

Harford County Schools spokeswoman Jillian Lader said the teacher is no longer employed by the district. Lader declined to name the teacher or say if the alleged act involved a student.

She said the district will cooperate with Aberdeen police and the Harford County Child Advocacy Center.

“Harford County Public Schools does not tolerate inappropriate conduct by staff members,” she said in a statement. “We take all allegations against staff members seriously.”

Counselors will be available to students.

