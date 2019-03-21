Missing man found dismembered, partially eaten [Pictures]
A 21-year-old Morgan State student has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Kujoe Bonsafo Agyei-Kodie, whose dismembered remains were found in a Joppa home and nearby church trash container, police said. According to charging documents, Alexander Kinyua allegedly admitted to eating the victim's heart and portions of his brain. MORE: • Maryland man charged with killing, eating man's brain, heart • Experts: Cannibalism is extremely rare • Maryland man charged in dismemberment of man left disturbing online trail
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad