Bel Air wrestlers open home season with dual meet win over Patterson Mill

Nearby rivals met on the mat Wednesday night as Patterson Mill made the short trip on Rt. 924 to battle host Bel Air in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division dual wrestling meet.

The Bobcats, who haven’t lost a UCBAC meet for many years, started fast and ended faster in a 52-21 win.

“Patterson Mill is a big rival of ours and Ryan [Arist] does a nice job with his team every year,” Bobcats coach Craig Reddish said. “They’re always competitive, they’re always a top-3 team. They are a benchmark team for us.”

Shy-Ello Mosley opened the meet for Bel Air at 132 pounds. His quickness allowed multiple takedowns en route to an 15-1 major decision.

The night’s best match followed at 138, pitting Bel Air’s Jacob Reed against Patterson Mill’s Ethan Harvey. The match went to overtime tied, 2-2, and in the extra 60--second period, Reed scored a winning takedown with :19 left.

At 145, Grant Cole earned Bel Air’s first pin, stopping Brian Wheatey in 1:40. Dave Abboud also pinned for the Bobcats at 152, pinning Alex Sweeney in 2:38 after leading 6-0.

Patterson Mill’s Kevin Le snapped the Bel Air run with a win at 160. Le pinned Joey Baker in 4:20. Teammate Eric Neutzling added the Huskies second win at 170, beating Matt Conroy, a freshman, 8-1.

At 182, Noah Beyers of Bel Air earned a pin over Tristin LaFave in 3:30. Connor Morton, though, broke up a 2-2 tie late in his match with Bel Air’s Jarritt Stencil and pinned him in 5:41.

That pin had the Huskies, who had trailed, 19-0, back within 10, 25-15.

It was Jack Brink who got it started at 220. Brink pinned Will Gileza in 3:54 to push the Bobcats lead back to 16, 31-15.

“I was motivated, Patterson Mill is a very good team and so I knew it was going to be a close dual meet in certain aspects and in certain times,” Brink said. “I knew I had to go out there and just get as many points as possible for my team.”

It was quickly brought back down to 10 after the 285 bout. Patterson Mill’s Mason Sprinkel pinned Damanveer Aulakh in 2:52. It was the Huskies last win.

Bel Air won the final four bouts to win easily.

Bel Air’s Ethan Vogel was a forfeit winner at 106, the lone forfeit of the meet.

Troy Dureza of Bel Air then won 8-3 over Kyle Pulket at 113, before Brent Lorin, a two-time state champion, pinned Tony Athanasiou in 4:31 at 120.

Bel Air’s Sincere Montgomery closed out the meet with a pin at 126. Montgomery built up a 12-2 lead over Isaac Leighton, before pinning him in 5:45.

“I thought we had a great team effort, I thought we came out really strong. It’s our first home meet of the season,” Brink said. “I think we really just wanted to set the pace for the season, kind of show the UCBAC, we’re still the same team from last year, we’re still very strong and still very hungry for UCBAC, states and everything.”

Rams beat Warriors

Host Edgewood took advantage of six Havre de Grace forfeits Wednesday to win the UCBAC Susquehanna Division meet, 39-33.

Havre de Grace did get one forfeit back and both teams failed to have a wrestler at 126 pounds.

Of the matches wrestled, Edgewood won one. That came in the 285 bout, where Edgewood’s Daviyon Johnson edged Havre de Grace’s Jesse Fenner, 4-2.

In the other contested bouts, Havre de Grace freshman Ayden Boyd added a pin at 106, stopping Jonathan Booker at the 5:36 mark. Gavin Lloyd won at 152, edging Trae Hughes, 5-3.

The other Havre de Grace wrestled wins came by pin. Michael Sweigart pinned Tyreak Carey in 3:11 at 170; Christopher Boyd pinned Kevin Brooks in 2:57 at 182; and Skylar Lindsay pinned Chase Lotharp in 3:09 at 220.

Cougars beat Panthers

Perryville forfeited four matches and host Fallston forfeited three as the Cougars won, 48-35, in UCBAC Chesapeake Division action Wednesday.

For Fallston, Logan Desell (138) and Cameron Pires (145) both scored first period pins to get the Cougars rolling. Christian Wilson also added a pin at 182 and the final Fallston contested win came at 113 with Ben Ziervogel also scoring a pin.

For Perryville, Adam Campbell won a 15-0 technical fall at 152, while Nikolas Weatherington (120) and Jeffrey Leonard (126) both won with third period falls.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports