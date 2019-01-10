Bel Air wrestlers lead busy Wednesday tri-meet schedule

The wrestling mats were full Wednesday as tri-meet action dominated the schedule.

In Perryville the Bel Air Bobcats got the best of the host Panthers, 70-3, while also beating Harford Tech, 57-18. Tech beat Perryville, 42-33.

In Bel Air’s win over Perryville the Bobcats won all but one match. Matthew Conroy got the team rolling at 170 pounds. Conroy pinned Sebastian Mullins in :59. Noah Beyers added a 6-4 win at 182, before the Panthers collected their only win at 19. Nathan David beat Jarritt Stencil, 11-6.

The Bobcats cruised from there, winning the final 11 bouts, seven by pin.

Earning the pins were Jack Brink, 220; Trevor Lorin, 113; Brent Lorin, 126; Jacob Reed, 132; Tyler Hughes, 145; Christian Cole, 152; and Evan Cole, 160.

Ethan Vogel added a 2-0 decision at 106 and Troy Dureza was an 11-2 major decision winner at 120.

The other Bel Air wins came by forfeit for Ryan Strobel at 285 and Shy-Ello Mosley at 138.

In the win over Tech, a forfeit for Beyers at 182 started the meet. Stencil followed at 195 with an 7-0 decision of Kyle Haviland. Brink then pinned Nick Warner in 2:12 at 220, while at 285, Andrew Jones gave Tech its first win by pinning Strobel in 1:39.

Vogel pinned Tech’s Spencer Swanson in 1:07 at 106, before teammate Kyle Heidel pinned Godfred Acheampong in :54 at 113.

Dureza edged Andrew Wood, 5-3, at 120 and Brent Lorin won by forfeit at 126. Reed added a pin over Pierce Courtalis in :54 at 132 as did Mosley over Thomas Carter at 138.

Ryan Turney added a win for Tech at 145, pinning Tyler Hughes in 2:52. At 152, Christian Cole pinned Kelvin Mendez in 4:45, while at 160, Tech’s Jonathan Fletcher was a winner by pin over Evan Cole in 5:37. Bel Air’s Conroy closed out the meet with an 10-9 decision over Evan Moore.

In Tech’s win over Perryville, the Panthers won nine bouts to claim the win.

Winners were Haviland, by pin at 220; Andrew Jones, by forfeit at 285; Pierce Courtalis, by 5-2 decision at 132; Carter, by forfeit at 138; Turney, by pin at 145; Mendez, by 8-6 decision at 152; Fletcher, by pin at 160; Moore, by pin at 170; and Khaleil Mitchell, by forfeit at 182.

Indians top Eagles, Warriors

In Aberdeen, North East beat both Havre de Grace, 43-42 (Criteria I) and Aberdeen, 48-27, while Havre de Grace also beat Aberdeen, 51-30.

In the Warriors win over Aberdeen, Luke Hahn earned forfeit at 195 to begin the meet. Skylar Lindsay followed with a 1:06 pin of Brandon Bishop-Giles at 220 and Jesse Fenner followed at 285 with a fall over Silas Jenkins in 2:32.

Ayden Boyd added a forfeit win at 106 for the Warriors, before Aberdeen got its first win at 113, also a forfeit for Joseph Turner. At 120, Havre de Grace’s Tyler Armstead-Fereber won 10-8 in overtime over Jane Vivirito.

Marco Denu added a forfeit win for Aberdeen at 126 and at 132, Johnathan Turner posted Aberdeen’s first wrestled win, pinning Julian Sharff in :37. RJ Rzepka added another forfeit for Aberdeen at 138.

Havre de Grace’s Gavin Lloyd pinned Christian Rucker in 3:27 at 145, but Aberdeen countered at 152 with Austin Sarra pinning Rebekah Flower in 3:53.

Havre de Grace then closed out the meet with three wins. Michael Sweigart won a forfeit at 160; Ben Long pinned Jayquan Wilson in 1:12 at 170; and Christopher Boyd pinned John Byers in 3:49 at 182.

In the Warriors loss to North East, Havre de Grace wrestlers with wins were Boyd by pin at 182; Keishawn Torres by pin at 220; Fenner by pin at 285; Bugansoa Zakari by forfeit at 106; Lloyd by pin at 145; Sweigart by pin at 160; and Long by pin at 195.

For Aberdeen, winners against North East were Byers by pin at 182; Jenkins by pin at 285; Joseph Turner by pin at 113; Denu by pin at 120; and Rzepka by 9-3 decision at 132.

Huskies beat Eagles

Patterson Mill added a home win Wednesday, beating Bo Manor, 60-15. The Huskies won 10 matches.

The meet started at 285 with Mason Sprinkel pinning Aaron Wright in 4:38. At 113, Kyle Pulket won 6-0 over Logan Seither and at 120, Tony Athanasiou pinned Caleb Reamy in 1:41.

At 132, Ethan Harvey also pinned, beating Logan Fehlman in 3:22, while at 152, Alex Sweaney stopped Mason Kist in 3:51.

Kevin Le earned a forfeit at 160 and Eric Neutzling scored a pin over Christian Ford-Holt in 1:25 at 170. Tristin LaFave added a 2:27 pin of Michael Gruber at 182.

The Huskies closed out the meet with Will Gileza pinning Jakeob Hicken-Bailey in 1:01 at 195 and Connor Morton winning 5-0 over Ian Artice at 220.

Cougars win twice

Fallston rebounded from its Monday loss to sweep a tri-meet at North Harford. The Cougars beat Elkton, 54-17, and the host Hawks, 54-15.

Double match winners for the Cougars were Lazaros Katsaros, 106; Ben Ziervogel, 120; Logan Mullaney, 126; Cameron Pires, 145; Ryan Langlotz, 152; Justin Kennedy, 160; Christian Wilson, 170; and Jeremy Williams, 182.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports