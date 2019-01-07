Young Fallston wrestlers beaten soundly by North East

When a wrestling team is young and somewhat inexperienced, like the Fallston Cougars, there will be nights like Monday when the opposition is just, too tough.

That’s what happened Monday evening in Fallston where the Cougars were handily beaten by the North East Indians, 59-24, in an UCBAC Chesapeake Division dual meet.

The Cougars gave away 18 points in forfeits, got 12 back in forfeits and then won just two of the nine contested bouts.

“They were actually down a couple guys tonight and we realized that, it’s just we didn’t come out ready to wrestle tonight,” Cougars head coach Kevin Medicus said. “A lot of it is an attitude and because we’re so young, a lot of first and second year kids and no junior leaguers, so they’re just figuring it out and they’ll have to realize, it’s not just technique, but attitude and a lot of other things that go into wrestling.”

One of those young wrestlers, though, sophomore Cameron Pires, had the Cougars first wrestled win.

Pires took Ethan Proctor down midway through the first period of the 145-pound match. Pires then scored a pin at the 1:37 mark. “I went out there and in the beginning it was pretty close and I went for a whistle shot because I saw his stance was a little off at the beginning,” Pires said. “So, I felt like I could have pinned a little bit faster, but still got it done. In a match like this, when we don’t have a full lineup, the goal is to get pins.”

Pires’ win locked the score at 12 through four bouts. Fallston’s Logan Mullaney won a forfeit at 126 to get the meet started, but North East got pins from Mason Taylor (132) and Dan Jones (138) to take a brief 12-6 lead.

North East slid back ahead by 12 points after the next two bouts. Joe Funk pinned Fallston’s Ryan Langlotz in 2:38 at 152 and Jacob Waltzer stopped Cougar Justin Kennedy in 1:41 at 160.

Fallston, however, won the next two matches to pull back even. Jeremy Williams accepted a forfeit at 170 and Christian Wilson followed with a 3:20 pin of Brandon Maenner.

The Cougars actually slid a point ahead at the conclusion of Wilson’s match when Meanner was penalized for unsportsmanlike action. It cost North East a team point.

The point loss didn’t matter as the Indians reeled off wins in the final six matches.

Of the six, Fallston forfeited the 195, 220 and 120 weight classes. In the other three matches, Justin Ahern pinned Bryden Eckels in :46 at 285; Kevin Lewis pinned Lazaros Katsaros in 4:34 at 106; and Thomas Chinski pinned Tyler Wilson in 3:26 at 113.

“We’re getting there, but it’s going to be a slow process and giving up forfeits is not helping us, but we need to take care of business where we can take care of business,” Medicus said.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports