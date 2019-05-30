Bel Air Womens Summer Lacrosse League back for another year

The Bel Air Women’s Summer Lacrosse League opened play for another year Tuesday night at Rockfield Park’s Ewing Street field. This is the 28th year for the league.

The league has three teams competing this year; The Queen Bees (Gold), Straight off the Couch (Purple) and Wildcats (Blue).

The league will play two games on Tuesday nights and one game on Thursday nights.

In Tuesday’s opening action, Purple knocked off Gold, 10-4. Lindsay DeLosier led the winners with four goals. Chelsea Wathne and Sarah Streett (assist) added two goals apiece.

Amanda Cliffe and Lexi Smith also had a goal each for Purple. Elsa Eraso and Mackenzie Swartout each had an assist.

Katie Mitchell led Gold scoring with two goals, while Kelly Emge and Lynn Bowman netted a goal apiece.

In goal, Grace Deckert made six saves for Purple and Liz Palmer had seven saves for Gold.

Blue edged Gold

The Wildcats (Blue) also posted victory over Gold, 8-6.

Kaitlyn Larrimore led the scoring with three goals and Isabelle Dallam added two goals. Single-goal scorers were Cari Biscoe, Mackensie Souder and Nashay Riggs.

Gold scoring came from six different players. Scoring were Brenna O’Neill (assist), Maura O’Neill, Emge (assist), Bowman, Mia Rosso and Kiley Hartsell.

Palmer made six saves in goal for Blue and Kaleigh Sasdelli had 11 saves for Purple.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports