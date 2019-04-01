Winters Run Golf Club celebrates Grand Re-opening

Exactly eight months ago, a freakish, strong, August storm, with extremely high winds, moved across the Winters Run Golf Glub, damaging trees and more importantly the clubhouse.

The wins picked up part of the back of the building and dropped it on top, including the front entrance.

Damaged were the pro shop, offices, outside eating space, inside eating space and the grille area.

Saturday, WRGC celebrated its Grand Re-opening Open House with golf, music, food and fun for its membership.

“Through a lot of hard work by the staff, members, construction company and insurance company, we put her back together and we’re looking forward to better things,” Steve Martin, President of WRGC, said. “Because it’s a great improvement.”

Improvements were made to all the damaged areas. The pro shop counter, which was an L-shape, was shortened and made a straight run counter and the shop was freshened up.

The pro shop also underwent renovation, with most notable change of shortening the counter.

The grille-kitchen area was closed in. Pre-storm, that area was open and viewable from the inside dining area and counter.

The covered, outside dining area is completely redone. Dining tables and chairs and a comfortable lounge area with large TV are under a new roof.

Offices were also redone in the front of the building.

“We’ve improved our ability to have new members. The building had been run down a little bit and we were in the process of having to do something anyway,” Martin said. “The storm just accelerated it, it accelerated everything.”

Martin is also excited for the the future. “There is a lot of interest, I think the membership is excited. We have some programs coming on, we have some great deals for new members coming in,” Martin said. “Good deals with our current membership bringing members in. Right now that’s our whole focus.”

The club has also had changes in its staff. Ryan Howard, who Martin credits for doing a great job, stepped into the general manager role this year, right in the middle of the change.

Two Harford County natives are sharing golf pro duties. Andy Spencer and Mike Murphy played baseball together and graduated from Bel Air in 2000.

Spencer became a PGA professional in 2010 and is instrumental in forming the first PGA Junior League in Harford County and coached one of two PGA Junior League teams at WRGC.

Murphy has over 400 teaching hours under his belt at this point and he will continue to work with players of all skill levels to provide a blueprint of how to get more enjoyment out of the game. Murphy became a PGA member in January, 2018.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports