Harford Tech girls, boys win UCBAC track and field titles

Harford Tech won its seventh girls’ team title and its second straight boys’ title Wednesday in the UCBAC Track and Field Championships in Perryville.

The Tech girls scored 185 points, 105 more than runner-up Elkton, winning 10 of the 18 events.

Caitlyn Bobb led the way for Tech. The sophomore phenom, who is nationally ranked in the 400-meter dash, won the 400 in 57.13 and 200 in 25.70. She also ran a 2:16 anchor leg on Tech’s runner-up 4x800 relay team, and anchored the 4x400 to a meet record of 4:05.59.

Tech dominated the relays and jumps. Hunter Rae Green won the triple jump with a personal best of 36-1, with Savannah Kent second at 35-0 1/2. Petronilla Onyebadi won the long jump at 17-4, capping a four-gold-medal performance that included two relay wins and a 100 dash victory in 12.56, nipping teammate Nya Ray. Beyonce Kelly won her fourth UCBAC high jump, clearing 5-2, and took second in the long jump at 16-4 1/4.

The Cobras won three of the four relays. The team of Onyebadi, Ray, Green, and Kelly won the 4x200 in 1:46.73. Ray, Onyebadi, Green, and Selena Lamb took the 4x100 in 49.52. And Morgan Dean, Kent, and Kelly set up the 4x400 win that Bobb cinched. Kent also led a 1-2 finish in the 300 hurdles in 48.01, with Laura Velez- Segui second in 48.77.

The Tech boys opened the meet with a 4x800 victory and closed it with A.J. Ianniello’s winning 12-foot pole vault.

Shannon Dooley led off the 4x800 with a 1:59.8, and Kevin Baranoski, Daron Taylor, and Zachary Taylor widened the lead to an 8:09.41 finish. Dooley later won the 800 in 1:59.32.

Tech sophomore Ike Udolisa added almost 2 feet to his best to win the shot put at 44-10.

Kaya Simpson finished second to Bo Manor’s Anthony Egurola in both hurdle races and ran on the 4x100 team, which finished second. Keith Green was second in the triple jump at 42-1 1/2.

Baranoski won the 3,200 in a strange finish. Bel Air’s Caleb Zylka began the last lap with a 40-meter lead but started to falter with heat distress in the home stretch, collapsing barely a meter from the finish line. Baranoski reached the finish in 9:47.25. Zylka rose to cross in 9:48.30 before collapsing again.

Zylka recovered to run the 1,600 on the second day, placing fourth in 4:34.46 behind his teammate Andrew Plowman, who won in 4:32.57, holding off North Harford’s Will Tikiob (4:33.47).

The Bobcats’ wins in the 1,600, 400, and 4x400 moved them into second place among the boys’ teams. Maxwell Fisher won the 400 in 51.84, nipping CMW’s Jayden Morley (52.05). Fisher also anchored the 4x400 to a 3:32.18 win with teammates Plowman, Andrew Giordano, and Kurt Nolasco.

Bel Air finished third among the girls’ teams. The Bobcats’ Riley McDermott, Morgan Loewe, Maya Feick, and Elizabeth Pickett easily won the 4x800 in 9:53.09. Seemingly unaffected by Wednesday’s heat, Bel Air freshman Mackenzie Morrison won the 3,200 in 11:36.14. Edgewood’s Michaela Crue finished second in 11:57.81.

Four UCBAC meet records were broken in the meet, the first of which fell to Edgewood’s Deonte Banks. The senior soared 22-0 in the long jump to better the record by 7 3/4 inches.

The Rams’ Shamar Barnes raced to double victory in the dashes. He won the 100 in 11.11 and the 200 in 22.56, holding off Banks by 0.35-second in the latter. Chuck Uwalor won the high jump at 5-10, helping the Edgewood boys to a fourth-place team finish.

C. Milton Wright placed third in the boys’ competition and tied Perryville for fourth in the girls’. Ellen Wheeler won the 100 hurdles in 16.23 and was third in the 300 hurdles. Lindsay Perry finished second in the 800 in 2:22.14, behind Bo Manor’s Brooke Walz, 2:21.70.

CMW won the boys’ 4x100 relay in 44.26 with Kam Brown, Tim Phu, Matt Wychulis, and Jai Raccioppi. Brown was second in the 100; Wychulis, fourth in the 100; Raccioppi, third in the 200; and Phu sixth in the 200.

Aberdeen placed fifth in the boys’ scoring. Daniel Foster took second in the 800 in 2:00.61 and third in the 400 in 52.14. He led the Eagles’ 4x800 team to third place in 8:24.16. Malachi Stewart-Lesesne was third in both the long jump at 20-11 3/4 and triple jump, 42-1, and Andrew DuBois, second in the shot put at 43-2 1/2 .

Joppatowne was sixth in the boys’ team scoring. Da’mon Cottman, Josiah Fore, Tyree Bizzelle, and Zyshon Butler won the 4x200 in 1:32.22, beating Edgewood and CMW by a half second. For the Mariners’ girls, freshman Cyniah Lewis placed fourth in the 100, fourth in the 200 and led the 4x200 team to third place. Christopher Kalambihis placed second in the discus and fourth in the shot put.

Fallston won two events. Nick O’Neal threw 125-8 to win the discus. Freshman Kennedy Mendoza won the 1,600 in 5:10.82, finishing 1 second ahead of Walz of Bo Manor. Sam O’Neill took third in the pole vault at 10-6.

In the girls’ pole vault, three competitors bettered 10 feet, and two of them broke the meet record of 10-4 1/2. Ellie Kuhn of Perryville won at 10-6, and Niya Khanjar of North East cleared 10-6, finishing second on misses. Darian Hauf of North Harford was third at 10-0.

North Harford’s Garrett Ulmer was second in the boys’ vault at 11-0. The North Harford girls placed sixth and the boys, seventh. Erin O’Leary took third in discus at 96-4 and Sydney Altman, fourth at 93-4. The girls’ 4x800 team placed third. Also for the Hawks, Will Tikiob preceded his second-place finish in the 1600 with a third place in the 3,200 in 9:59.17.

Top performers for Havre de Grace were Kayla Sumpter in the high jump, third at 4-10, and Jaylen Day, fifth in the 110 hurdles in 16.96.

For Patterson Mill, Samanth Wehmer placed fourth in the long jump (16-3 1/4), high jump (4-8), and triple jump (33-10). Karli Brent was sixth in both the 100 (13.21) and 200 (27.67).

For Elkton, Asia Travers won the girls’ discus at 109-8, and Tashawn Walters jr., the boys’ triple jump at 42-8. Perryville senior Emani Bell won her third UCBAC shot put title at 38-1.