UCBAC track and field meet set for next week

When the 15 track and field teams of the UCBAC convene in Perryville Wednesday and Thursday for the conference championships, there will be an unusual level of certainty about which teams will win — Harford Tech in both the boys and girls competition. It is also certain that there will be record-breaking performances. Here are a few of the top recent performances.

Deonte Banks raised his school-record to 22-8 in winning the long jump in the Madric Invitational in Bear, Delaware, Saturday. The Edgewood senior has taken aim at the county record of 23-6 1/2 set in 1977. Absent a stiff headwind, he is likely to break the UCBAC meet record of 21-4 1/4.

Also in the Madric meet, Banks relayed with Shamar Barnes, Jalen Kelley, and Sayo Oyenuga to run the 4x100 in 44.38, the top time in the UCBAC this season. The Rams, who also lead the 4x200 at 1:32.41, won the 4x800 Saturday in 8:34.22 with the team of Ayomi Adediji, Kevin Roland, Ryen Dean, Nathaniel Burkhardt.

The Harford Tech boys head to Wednesday’s meet with the top UCBAC time in the 4x800. Shannon Dooley, Kevin Baranoski, Daron Taylor, and Zachary Taylor set a school record of 8:10.96 in placing second in the Black and Blue Invitational at Johns Hopkins April 11.

In a tri-meet at Havre de Grace Tuesday, Joppatowne’s James Munlyn won the 200 in 22.9 and the 400 in 51.5 (no. 2 time in the UCBAC) with teammate Tyree Bizzell close behind in second place in the 400.

Bizzelle won the 400 in the Susquehanna Division meet in 53.04, one of five winners for the J-towne boys, who came within a half-point of winning the team title (Elkton won 122-121.5). Other Mariner winners in the Susquehanna meet were Zyshon Butler in the 200 in 23.55; Sean Paegar, 300 hurdles in 43.95; and Chris Kalambihis, 40-6 in the shot put and 140-6 in the discus.

Paeger won the 110 hurdles in 17.3 and the 300 hurdles in 43.7 Tuesday, edging Havre de Grace’s Jaylen Day (17.7 and 46.1) in both.

Finishing second to Kalabmbihis in the discus at the Susquehanna meet was Fallston’s Nick O’Neal, whose 147-1 toss in winning the Black and Blue invitational at Hopkins leads the UCBAC.

Edgewood’s Chuck Uwalor and Havre de Grace’s Khalif Charlton lead the boys’ high jump. Uwalor has a best of 6-3. Charlton cleared 6-2 in winning the Susquehanna Division meet and 6-0 in winning Tuesday’s meet.

Tech’s Beyonce Kelly leads the girls’ high jump by a margin of 8 inches with her mark of 5-6. She won the long jump in the Chesapeake Division meet with a 16-9, the second-best mark in the UCBAC behind teammate Petronilla Onyebadi (17-11), who finished second in the Hopkins meet.

North Harford discus throwers Erin O’Leary and Sydney Altman threw long to help the North Harford girls win the Susquehanna meet. They rank third and fourth in the UCBAC with bests of 98-6 and 95-6 respectively.

North Harford’s pole-vaulters ascended to new heights in the Susquehanna meet. Darian Hauf, a sprinter with a gymnastics background, improved by a foot in clearing 10 feet for third in the girls’ vault. Garrett Ulmer raised his personal best 9 inches by clearing 11 feet to win the boys’ vault.

Harford Tech senior A.J. Iannello leads the UCBAC in the boys’ vault. He cleared 12-6 in winning the Hopkins Black and Blue Invitational.

Fallston freshman Kennedy Mendoza leads the girls’ 1600 with a 5:15.05, with which she placed fifth in the Hopkins meet. She was a double winner in the Susquehanna Divisional with a 1:01.58 in the 400 and 2:30.08 in the 800. The girls’ 1600 promises to be the most competitive race in the UCBAC meet.