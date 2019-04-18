Harford Tech dominated in winning division track and field championship

Harford Tech dominated the Chesapeake Division Track and Field Championships Wednesday in Chesapeake City. The Cobras won 9 of the 18 events in the girls’ competition to score 178 points and win by 65. The Tech boys won 10 events and tallied 208.

As usual, Caitlyn Bobb led the Tech girls, winning the 200, 400, and 800 and running on the winning 4x400 relay team. The sophomore phenom broke the county record in the 400 four days earlier when she ran 53.72 in an invitational in Potomac, Md. Her performances -- 58.03 in the 400 and 26.05 in the 200 and 2:21.91 in the 800 -- were less spectacular on the Bo Manor track Wednesday, but were still dominant.

She had lots of help in the scoring. Petronilla Onyebadi ran 12.72 in the 100 in leading a 1-2-3 Tech sweep with Nya Ray and Selena Lamb. The three joined with Hunter Rae Green to win the 4x100. Lyric Kelley won the 100 hurdles in the 16.26 and tied with Beyonce Kelly in the high jump at 4-8. Beyonce Kelly won the long jump at 16-9.

Bel Air finished second among the eight teams. The Bobcats won the 4x800 relay in 10:16.18, edging Edgewood by a half second, and freshman Elizabeth Pickett won the 3,200 in her first try at the distance, in 11:47.28.

Perryville, led by vaulter Ellie Kuhn (10-0) was third, and CMW, fourth with wins by Ellen Wheeler in the 300 hurdles (48.71), and the 4x200 relay team (1:55.80). Edgewood was fifth; The Rams’ Arianna Osbourne won the discus at 89-2. Bo Manor’s Brooke Walz won the 1600 by 5 seconds in 5:17.13.

The 110 hurdles, the first straightway race of the meet, signaled that it would be a good day for the Harford Tech boys’ team.

Kaya Simpson showed that he’s back to full speed after an injury at the end of the indoor season. He led a 1-2-3 sweep that included another Simpson, sophomore Shimon in second, and Justin Holley in third.

When the 300 hurdles came around later in the meet, Kaya Simpson led another sweep with Trevor Young second and Holley third.

A.J. Ianniello extended his win streak in the pole vault to six. He won the Hopkins Black and Blue Invitational six days earlier at 12-6 and cleared 12-0 to win easily Wednesday.

Jeremiah Minter won the 100 in 11.31. Shannon Dooley ran 2:01.72 in winning the 800. Zachary Taylor and Kevin Baranoski took turns in 1-2 finishes in the distance events: Taylor ran 4:32.79 and Baranoski 4:35.55 in the 1600. Baranoski ran 10:13.79 and Taylor 10:17.15 in the 3200. Ike Udolisa won the shot put at 43-0, and the Tech 4x400 team prevailed in 3:37.42.

CMW finished second with 116 points, getting wins from Jaydon Morley in the 400 in 52.37, and the 4x100 team in 45.18.

Malachi Stewart-Lesesne led Aberdeen to third place. The junior won the triple jump with a personal best of 41-2.

Bel Air finished fourth with wins by Jake Rolocut in the discus, 117-3, and the 4x800 team, 8:28.42.

Deonte Banks led Edgewood to fifth place with his double win. He won the long jump at 20-6 by 1 inch over Aberdeen’s Jaheim Jones. Banks also won the 200 in 22.68, with teammate Shamar Barnes second in 23.21. The two joined Jalen Kelley, and Kephart Prior in winning the 4x200 in 1:32.41. The Rams' Chuck Uwalor won the high jump at 5-8.

Hawks wins girls title

North Harford won the girls’ team title in the Susquehanna Division Championships Tuesday at North East. Joppatowne came within a half point of winning the boys title.

The Hawks scored one-third of their points in the hurdles and 3,200 to beat runner-up Elkton, 157 1/2 to 130.

Hannah Burgess won the 100 hurdles in 18.33 seconds and Jillian Ostrowske, the 300 hurdles in 55.26, with Burgess second in 56.32. Alyssa Santoro led an uncontested 1-2-3 Hawk finish in the 3,200 in 12:56.81.

Elkton, with its outstanding sprinters, won eight events and would have swept the relays except for a disqualification in the 4x200.

Patterson Mill took third in the field of seven teams. Samantha Wehmer was the lone winner for the Huskies, taking the long jump at 15-4.

Kennedy Mendoza led Fallston to fourth place. She won the 400 in 1:01.58 and the 800 in 2:30.08. The Cougars also won the 4x200 in 1:55.77.

In the boys’ competition, Joppatowne won five events and challenged the favored Elkton team to the last two events, the 4x400 and triple jump, in which Elkton prevailed to win the meet, 122 to 121.5.

The Mariners’ Zyshon Butler and James Munlyn ran 1-2 in the 200 in 23.55 and 23.84, respectively. Tyree Bizzelle easily won the 400 in 53.04. Sean Paegar won the 300 hurdles in 43.95, and Chris Kalambihis earned a double win in the throwing circle with 40-6 in the shot put and 140-6 in the discus.

North Harford finished third, buoyed by wins by Will Tikiob and Garrett Ulmer. Tikiob won the 1600 on a last lap kick in 4:39.54 and the 3,200, leading by over a minute in 10:08.31. Ulmer raised his pole vault personal best 9 inches by clearing 11 feet for the win.

Elkton led the 4x100 in 45 seconds but was disqualified, preventing the boys’ team sweep of the relays.

Jameson O’Donald won the 800 in 2:05.44, and Jared Clayton, the 110 hurdles in 17.08, both personal bests, to lead Fallston to fourth place.

Havre de Grace placed fifth. Sophomore high jumper Khalif Charlton cleared a personal best 6-2 to win, and the foursome of Josh Mergler, Jahmaad Stansbury, Savion Johnson, and Jordan White won the 4x100 in 46.60.