Caitlin Bobb sets Harford County record in 800 run

A Harford County record in the 800-meter run and a school-record long jump highlighted the performances of the past week in track and field action.

Harford Tech sophomore Caitlin Bobb delivered the record performance in the 800 in a tri-meet at Tech on a windy day April 3. Timed in 2:17.1, she finished 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Brooke Walz, Bo Manor’s 1A state indoor champion in the 1,600. Bobb’s time betters the Harford County record of 2:17.62 set in 2009 by Fallston’s Jessica Harlee.

Deonte Banks broke the Edgewood school record in the long jump in a tri-meet at Rising Sun as part of his double-deuce double victory. After leaping 22-2 in the long jump, bettering by 5 inches the mark he set last month, he won the 200-meter dash in 22.8 seconds.

Eight Harford wins in West Chester

Harford Tech won six events, and C. Milton Wright, two last Friday in the Golden Ram Invitational at West Chester University.

Tech’s Nya Ray finished first in a field of 45 in the 100-meter dash in 12.94. Caitlin Bobb won her specialty, the 400 in 57.80. Beyonce Kelly took the high jump at 5-2, and Petronilla Onyebadi tied for first in the long jump at 16-5. The Tech girls won the 4x100 in 50.50. Kevin Baranoski won the 3,200 in 9:47.04, lowering his personal best by 2 seconds.

For CMW, Lindsay Perry won the 1,600 in 5:20.43 and placed third in the 800 in 2:24.15. CMW won the boys’ 4x100 in 45.42.

Bel Air runners collect PRs in Pikesville

The annual Pikesville Track Classic drew teams from 32 high schools Saturday and yielded an estimated 950 personal records. Bel Air High School runners participated fully in the PR fest.

In the boys 1,600, Andrew Plowman finished second in 4:25.76, a PR by 8 seconds. Caleb Zylka placed sixth in 4:28.79, a PR by 13 seconds. Zylka also placed ninth in the 3,200 in 9:45.43, the best time in the UCBAC this season.

in the girls’ 1,600, Elizabeth Pickett placed 10th in 5:19.80; Morgan Loewe, 11th in 5:20.32; and Riley McDermott, 15th in 5:27.46 -- all PRs. All three ran PRs in the 800 as well. In the 3,200, Mackenzie Morrison ran a PR of 11:25.31 for seventh place. In the girls’ 200, the Bobcats’ Emilia Dziedzic ran a 27.13 PR for 15th place.

Fast times in Route 40 Invitational

There were many outstanding performances Tuesday in the Route 40 Invitational among Edgewood, Aberdeen, Havre de Grace, and host Joppatowne.

Among the girls’ top winning performers were: Cyniah Lewis, Joppatowne freshman, 12.2 seconds in the 100; Edgewood’s Evelyn Smith, 1:01.4 in the 400; Edgewood’s Aaliyah Kitwana, 26.7 in the 200; Havre de Grace’s Kayla Sumpter, 4-10 in the high jump.

Among the boys: Donovan Peyton, Aberdeen freshman, ran 49.4 in the 400; Edgewood’s Chuck Uwalor, high jumped 6-3; Joppatowne’s Christopher Kalambihis, threw 141-6 in the discus; Edgewood’s Deonte Banks ran 22.2 in the 200. The top four finishers in the 100 bettered 11.0 seconds: Edgewood’s Jalen Kelley, 10.7; Aberdeen’s Malachi Stewart-Lesesne, 10.8; Joppatowne’s Zyshon Butler, 10.8, and Da’mon Cottman, 10.9.

In the Bel Air-CMW dual meet at CMW Wednesday, Lindsay Perry ran a PR of 11:39.0 in winning the 3,200. Jaydon Morley won the 400 in 51.9 and the 800 in 2:04.0 for CMW, edging Peter Capozzoli by 1 second in the latter. The Mustangs’ Chris Wagner tossed a PR of 41-3 in the shot put.